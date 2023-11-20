H&R Block Celebrates Top Performing Franchisees for Their Bold Commitment to Client Experience and Company Transformation

Three Featured Franchisees of the Year, the Elite 25, and Top 100 were celebrated at the company’s Frontline Forum

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) recently revealed its Featured Franchisees of the Year during the company’s Frontline Forum virtual general session. This recognition is given annually to franchisees who are delivering strong business performance and driving meaningful growth toward the company’s transformation.



In addition to the three Featured Franchisees of the Year, franchisees representing H&R Block’s Elite 25 and Top 100 distinctions were celebrated at Frontline Forum, a blend of virtual and in-person learning experiences in three locations – Kansas City, Orlando, and San Diego – that prepares franchisees and field leaders to improve clients’ tax season experience. These 128 men and women represent communities from across the country.

“Our top franchisees have shown an unwavering dedication to living out our purpose, which is to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere,” said Roxane Harris, Vice President of Block Advisors and Franchise Operations at H&R Block. “We are grateful for the human care and expertise they demonstrate day in and out and couldn’t be more honored to recognize their hard work as we build momentum and excitement for the upcoming tax season.”

The 2023 H&R Block Featured Franchisees of the Year, Elite 25, and Top 100 include:

Featured Franchisees of the Year

Anthony Temple, Mich.

Lee Thibodeaux, La.

Johnny Welborn, Texas



Elite 25

Teresa Barton, Utah

Jeri Beckham, Texas

Frank Calise, Ariz.

Amber Canales, Mich.

Becky Carney, Tenn.

Diana Carpenter, N.Y.

Nathan Cour, Conn.

Vickie Croteau, Maine

Erick Enriquez, N.J.

Terri Henson, Texas

Bibiano Lopez, Ga.

Cathy Lindner, Fla.

Jason Moulton, Va.

Walter Pearson Jr., Texas

David Roy, Conn.

Keith Robertson, Texas

Pearl Sibadan, N.Y.

Aaron Skinner, Va.

Shelly Smith, Okla.

Anthony Temple, Mich.

Lee Thibodeaux, La.

Stephanie Thiel, N.M.

Melissa Walter, Ill.

Johnny Welborn, Texas

Denise Zaharoff, Ga.



Top 100

Katherine Allen, Colo.

Dee Ann Aydelott, Mo.

Teresa Barton, Utah

Farooq Bawa, Ill.

Kathleen Beard, Kan.

Jeri Beckham, Texas

Joan Bengford, Iowa

Velma Bjorgum, N.D.

Daniel Blamer, Mich.

Edward Bonaccorsi II, Mass.

Marilyn Bradley, Ky.

Maura Breslin, Vt.

Greg Bruley, Minn.

Robert Brun, Okla.

Denise Buettner, Ohio

Frank Calise, Ariz.

Amber Canales, Mich.

Albert Cappabianca, Conn.

Becky Carney, Tenn.

Diana Carpenter, N.Y.

Delores Carter, N.C.

Kirkland Casey, N.C.

Carla Chartier, La.

Donna Clifford, Idaho

Nathan Cour, Conn.

Vickie Croteau, Maine

Angela Cunningham, Texas

Sandra Cutting, R.I.

Lori Dagenhart, Md.

Kelly Dalton, Minn.

Wanda Delong, Va.

Jody Ehlers, Iowa

Erick Enriquez, N.J.

Dawn Every, N.Y.

Jose Felipe, N.Y.

Emiviala Fernandez, Fla.

Amie Fuller, Utah

Michelle Gillespie, Pa.

James Gobeli, Iowa

Melissa Gourgues, La.

Francis Grant, S.C.

Meg Hall, Ga.

Julie Hamilton, Ore.

Monica Hardeman, N.M.

Teri Harrier, Pa.

Mary Harris, Ill.

Rami Hashlamoun, Ill.

G. Thomas Hedrick, N.C.

Debra Henning, Pa.

Terri Henson, Texas

Kelly Holmes, S.C.

Molly Jordan, Ill.

Dalia Kainovic, Ill.

Shane Kamban, Ohio

Joanne Kopanski, N.C.

Lillie Lecher, Neb.

Timothy Lee, Calif.

Jacob Leier, N.D.

Cathy Lindner, Fla.

Rodrigo Lizo, N.J.

Bibiano Lopez, Ga.

Abul Masud, Calif.

Nyenatee Monger, Ky.

Jason Moulton, Va.

Mary Mullen, Mo.

Gail Orr, Va.

Judy Pair, Ga.

Stephen Parker, N.C.

Walter Pearson Jr., Texas

Patricia Wright-Reece, Fla.

Marie Reichelt, Calif.

Amanda Rhoton, Ind.

Christine Rischette, Minn.

Keith Robertson, Texas

David Roy, Conn.

Salomon Saucedo, Texas

Daylon Shearrer, Texas

Jean Shoner, Mich.

Pearl Sibadan, N.Y.

Aaron Skinner, Va.

David Smith, Fontanafredda PN, Italy

Shelly Smith, Okla.

Scott Spangler, Wis.

Mark Sternberg, N.J.

Paula Strasheim, Neb.

Surf Sweisford, Pa.

Anthony Temple, Mich.

Lee Thibodeaux, La.

Stephanie Thiel, N.M.

Maurice Tuttle, Ind.

Zachary Valentine, Colo.

Reychelle Vise, Fla.

Timothy Walsleben, Minn.

Melissa Walter, Ill.

Johnny Welborn, Texas

Tracy Willard, Maine

Christophe Wilson, N.C.

David Winter, Ga.

Denise Zaharoff, Ga.



About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.