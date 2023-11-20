PodcastOne (PODC) Acquires Exclusive Rights to FBI Profiler Podcast The Consult: The Real FBI Profilers





Hosted by Retired FBI Profiler Julia Cowley and Produced by CrimeCon Creator of the Year Award Winners The Prosecutors Hosts Alice LaCour and Brett Talley

The Consult Marks 20th New Podcast Added to PodcastOne’s Network This Year

LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne ( NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today that it has acquired the exclusive sales and distribution rights to The Consult: The Real FBI Profilers from retired FBI agent and profiler, Julia Cowley. The Consult: The Real FBI Profilers is produced by CrimeCon’s Creator of the Year Award winning The Prosecutors hosts Alice LaCour and Brett Talley, also of the show Legal Briefs.

The Consult: The Real FBI Profilers is a true crime podcast that examines behavior exhibited before, during, and after the commission of a criminal act. Each episode is hosted by Cowley, who is joined by additional retired FBI Profiler colleagues. The Consult team has been involved in numerous cases of bizarre and unusual violent offenses to include serial murder and other high-profile crimes widely covered in the United States. The Consult podcast gives listeners a fly-on-the-wall perspective into how FBI Profilers work and think to solve the most infamous of challenging cases.

Julia Cowley is a retired FBI agent and profiler. She spent 22 years in the FBI investigating violent crime, including serial killings and sex offenses, white-collar crime, public corruption, and civil rights. She was also a member of the FBI’s Evidence Response Team. Prior to joining the FBI, Julia was a Special Agent/Forensic Scientist with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“Being introduced to Julia and her show The Consult by Alice and Brett was a win for us at PodcastOne. This program fits perfectly into our existing roster of top notch true crime genre shows and we are thrilled to offer The Consult to our listeners and to our advertisers who are looking to add to their playlists,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as Bad Bad Thing, True Crime All The Time Unsolved, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Cold Case Files, I Survived, Baby Mamas No Drama, The Adam Carolla Show, and The Schaub Show. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, and A&E's Cold Case Files. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone .

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone .

