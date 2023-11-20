Safety Shot Set for West Coast Launch on December 7th in California

Media, investors and influencers invited to try Safety Shot and to meet management at Bogies in Westlake Village, California

Available for retail purchase in the first week of December 2023 at www.DrinkSafetyShot.com and www.Amazon.com

JUPITER, FL, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) today announced the west coast launch of Safety Shot, the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. Created by industry experts and validated by research, Safety Shot is a nutraceutical functional beverage that accelerates the body’s break-down of alcohol while aiding in recovery and rehydration.

A recent study demonstrated that Safety Shot reduced blood alcohol content (BAC) within 30 minutes. The average reduction in the percentage of BAC when Safety Shot was administered was 0.079 % BAC/hour compared to 0.01 % BAC/hour for the control group, which did not drink Safety Shot, with a statistically significant p-value of .02428. A larger double-blinded placebo-controlled trial has been initiated and the Company expects the results in December 2023.

Members of the media, investors and influencers are invited to the west coast launch of Safety Shot at Bogies in Westlake Village, California at 6 PM, where they will have the opportunity to test Safety Shot and meet management for a Q&A. If you would like to attend, please send your credentials to media@drinkssafetyshot.com. Space is limited and attendance is on a first come first serve basis.

“Our west coast launch in the Los Angeles area is aligned with our national online direct-to-consumer sales launch through our own website and through Amazon. We are super excited to have people try Safety Shot. We have given out thousands of Sample Cans and run hundreds of BAC tests already and have proven that trying Safety Shot is believing in Safety Shot,” stated Safety Shot CEO Brian John. “Launches in Las Vegas and Phoenix/Scottdale are soon to follow.”

Safety Shot is pushing the boundaries of innovation by creating an exciting new product category—rapid alcohol detoxification—in the fast-growing hangover remedies market, which was valued at $1.56 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Safety Shot will be available for retail purchase at www.DrinkSafetyShot.com and www.Amazon.com in December 2023. The Company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars in the first quarter of 2024.

About Safety Shot

