Life Science Software Market to Witness Strong 7.5% CAGR, Surpassing US$ 31,151.8 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

This study identifies the emergence of precision medicine as one of the prime reasons driving the life science software market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for SaaS-based life science software and rising adoption of analytics in life science software will lead to sizable demand in the market.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The life science software market is predicted to develop at an impressive 7.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, preceding the lower 6.4% CAGR witnessed between 2018 and 2022. This significant rise shows the demand for life science software, increasing the market value from US$ 13,736 million in 2023 to US$ 31,151.8 million by 2033



Life science software includes tools for the study and management of biology, anatomy, health, and pharmaceuticals. These solutions improve product quality, assure regulatory compliance, and increase productivity in biopharmaceuticals, medical technology, clinical trials, and medical device innovation.

Get Instant Access to Your Visuals-Packed Report, request a sample at: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4485

Technological advancements, big data availability, analytics acceptance in healthcare, and patient care requirements fuel the growth of the life science software industry. Rising chronic diseases, financial challenges, and value-based medicine also fuel expansion.

Challenges in the life science software market include high implementation costs, intricate programming, added infrastructure, and data management expenses, restraining its growth.

Key Takeaways from the Life Science Software Market Report:

India's life science software market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2033, owing to increased spending in healthcare research and the adoption of innovative software solutions.

The life science software market in the United Kingdom is expected to grow steadily, with a CAGR of 6.1% by 2033, reflecting the country's focus on integrating technology to improve life sciences research and innovation.

China's life science software market is expected to grow at an 8.3% CAGR, fueled by the country's attempts to strengthen its biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors through software-driven advancements.

Australia's life science software market is predicted to increase gradually, with a CAGR of 2.7% by 2033, as the country's life science businesses use software solutions to improve R&D processes.

Japan's life science software market is expected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR, owing to the country's technological expertise and emphasis on software applications in life science research, development, and healthcare advancements.



"Our comprehensive study on the life science software market reveals a robust and growing industry landscape, driven by advancements in genomics, bioinformatics, and drug discovery. The market exhibits a high demand for integrated solutions, emphasizing the critical role of software in accelerating research and development processes within the life sciences sector." -says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Scope of Report:

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032 Expected Market Value (2023) US$ 13,736 million Anticipated Forecast Value (2033) US$ 31,151.8 million Base Year for Estimation 2023 Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ million and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered Application

End User

Deployment

Region Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa Key Countries Profiled United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Germany

Italy

UK

Spain

France

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

Australia

New Zealand

GCC

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Oracle Corporation

Deloitte

SAP SE

Accelrys Software Inc.

Cegedim SA

Medidata Solution Inc.

Revitas Inc.

Veeva Systems Inc.

Model N Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

PTC Therapeutics Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Perceptive Informatics Inc. Customization Available Upon Request

Competitive Landscape:

A dynamic interaction of global industry players, new startups, and specialized solution suppliers defines the life science software market's competitive landscape. With their complete software suites catering to numerous life science industries, established vendors such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, and IBM dominate. Their extensive industry knowledge, large customer base, and R&D investments all contribute to their market prominence.

The rise of personalized medicine, genomics, and data-intensive research has increased the demand for sophisticated software solutions. Compliance with regulatory requirements like FDA guidelines is critical, opening up opportunities for specialized providers such as Veeva Systems.

Lead With Data-Driven Decisions. Buy Now To Turn Insights Into Competitive: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/4485

Recent Developments:

Qlik: Qlik is a software company that specializes in data visualization and analytics. Qlik Life Sciences, a cloud-based platform that helps life science organizations expedite drug discovery and development, will be launched in 2022.

Medrio: Medrio is a clinical research platform that assists life science organizations with clinical trial management. Medrio Connect, a new feature that allows life science organizations to connect their clinical research data with other systems, such as electronic health records (EHRs) and laboratory information systems (LISs), was launched in 2022.

Life Science Software Market Segmentation:

By Application:

For Research and Development

For Clinical Trials

For Drug Safety

For Sales and Marketing Support

For Regulatory Compliance

For Supply Chain Analytics

By End User:

For Healthcare Institutes

For Biopharmaceutical Industry

For Medical Devices Industry

For Medical Research Centers

By Deployment:

On-Premise

Hosted

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Technology Domain:

Data Science Platform Market Scope: A prodigious CAGR of 29% is predicted for the sector by 2033. According to FMI, the revenue share of the market is anticipated to increase from US$ 106.74 billion in 2023 to US$ 1,362.09 billion by 2033.

Life Science Analytics Market Analysis: The overall market is projected to grow at US$ 24.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.7%, reaching US$ 68.6 Billion by 2032 during the forecast period.

Graph Database Market Growth: The market is expected to reach US$ 9,909.3 million by 2032 up from a CAGR of 16.3% (2017 to 2021) to 17.7%.

Software Defined Networking Market Forecast: With the projected market growth of 17.2% from 2022 to 2032, the market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 95 Billion by 2032. SDN via Overlay is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Systems Administration Management Tools Market Trends: The market was valued at US$ 11,892.4 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 32,547 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2032.



About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube