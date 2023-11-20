Ashvattha Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Ophthalmology Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company advancing a new class of nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target activated cells in regions of inflammation, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in two upcoming ophthalmology conferences.

Conference Details:

BTIG 3rd Annual Ophthalmology Day

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual

Ashvattha’s Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Cleland, Ph.D., and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Cayer, will be available for one-on-one meetings. If you are interested in a meeting, please contact your BTIG representative.

Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) XIII

Format: Corporate Presentation

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 1:01 p.m. PT

Location: Omni San Diego Hotel

Register for the summit here.

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care across ophthalmology, neurology, and inflammation. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com

Media Contact

Gloria Gasaatura

LifeSci Communications

ggasaatura@lifescicomms.com

646-970-4688