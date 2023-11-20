EMU Entrepreneurship Club Held Business Talks’2023 Seminar

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Entrepreneurship Club operating under EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate held “Business Talks’2023” seminar. The first event of the series took place at the Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall where 1773 İstanbul Technical University (ITU), Teknopark General Manager Assoc. Prof. Dr. Deniz Tunçalp delivered “Strategies for Building a Billion Dollar Worth Business”.

In the seminar, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tunçalp emphasized the importance of identifying needs, capturing market fit, and starting with a strong team while conceptualizing a business that could attract a billion-dollar investment and become a Unicorn (reaching at least a billion-dollar valuation). Moreover, Tunçalp shared examples of successful Unicorn business ideas with the participants of the event.

Prior to the seminar, Business and Economics Faculty, Business Department academic staff member and Entrepreneurship Club advisor Jülide Erdal Üngör provided information on 2023-2024 club events program and shared the new projects which can be actively participated by the students. Stating that with their idea marathon, entrepreneurship summit, young academy and Business Talks’2023 events, Üngör noted that as a club they aim to be the most active student club in the university. Üngör also shared that they are happy for the interest and support of the students.

Organized with the contributions of Cyprus Entrepreneurship and Technology Investment Association (GITYAD) and Sweet Holes Donuts, the seminar was attended by EMU Department Heads, students, academic staff members as well as students, academics from Middle East Technical University (METU) and Istanbul Technical University (ITU), professionals from the field entrepreneurship and investors.