EMU URDC Presents Its ‘Rauf Raif Denktas Memorial and Republic Park Landscape Design’ Projects For Public Opinion

Eastern Mediterranean University Urban Research and Development Center (EMU-URDC) presented the Rauf Raif Denktaş Memorial and Republic Park landscape design project for public opinion. EMU URDC’s statement on the topic reads as follows:

“Within the framework of the protocol signed between the Deputy Prime Ministry of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment, and Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), the new landscape design project for the Rauf Raif Denktaş Memorial and Republic Park, located in the capital city Nicosia, has been completed by EMU URDC and delivered to the relevant Ministry.

Within the scope of the signed protocol, whose aim was to redesign the Rauf Raif Denktaş Memorial and Republic Park in accordance with current conditions and requirements, the area which has been neglected and in a state of disuse for a long time, and consequently not utilized as a park, is now designed by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nevter Zafer Cömert, a landscape architect and urban designer, and Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara, an architect and urban design expert from EMU URDC, for the comfort of city residents and the local community within the context of local identity.

The design, which aims to create a space open to everyone, equitable and contributes to the city while preserving the ecosystem, and addresses climate change, was presented to the relevant Ministry after completion. Following the principles of participatory planning and design, a meeting was organized in the amphitheater at the entrance of the building constructed as the Rauf Raif Denktaş Museum within the Park area. During this meeting, the design was presented to the local community for their opinions and suggestions.”