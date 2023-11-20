Drivers Call on the Chancellor for a Cut in Fuel Duty to Lower Inflation and Reduce the Cost of Living Crisis
EINPresswire.com/ -- An Autumn Statement poll of over 40,000 FairFuelUK Supporters clearly shows that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be under no illusion, yet again, that petrol and diesel prices must be lowered.
"Time to finally recognise that by lowering Fuel Duty and preventing opportunistic profiteering at the pumps will positively drive the economy, attract back disgruntled voters, with the positive fiscal benefit of generating even more tax income to the Treasury. It's a no brainer!"
A cut in Fuel Duty (88.5% survey support) and the full implementation of the Competition and Market’s Authority endorsed FairFuelUK PumpWatch scheme (92.3% survey support), is overwhelmingly called for, by the majority of UK’s drivers.
Download FairFuelUK Survey data table https://fairfueluk.com/Autumn-Statement-Poll.png
Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK said:
* “13 years of FairFuelUK ramming home the message to a succession of anti-driver Chancellors, that lower, fairer, and transparent pump prices are good for the economy, businesses, and disposable income, must be heeded once and for all."
* "The Exchequer cannot keep ignoring 9 out of 10 voting drivers calling for lower fuel taxes!"
* "The Chancellor should have the guts to lead the world in significantly cutting Fuel Duty and aslo ensure that the fuel supply chain is rigorously scrutinised by putting the much-promised PumpWatch pricing watchdog into operation. It must have real teeth too."
* "In the lead up to the 2024 General Election, this Government can draw back Conservative voters by backing the commercial and social heartbeat of the nation’s economy."
* "There are only benefits to lowering transport costs, there are no risks”
Media Contact: Howard Cox, Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign, Secretary to the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers and Reform UK's London Mayoral Candidate
Howard Cox
"Time to finally recognise that by lowering Fuel Duty and preventing opportunistic profiteering at the pumps will positively drive the economy, attract back disgruntled voters, with the positive fiscal benefit of generating even more tax income to the Treasury. It's a no brainer!"
A cut in Fuel Duty (88.5% survey support) and the full implementation of the Competition and Market’s Authority endorsed FairFuelUK PumpWatch scheme (92.3% survey support), is overwhelmingly called for, by the majority of UK’s drivers.
Download FairFuelUK Survey data table https://fairfueluk.com/Autumn-Statement-Poll.png
Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK said:
* “13 years of FairFuelUK ramming home the message to a succession of anti-driver Chancellors, that lower, fairer, and transparent pump prices are good for the economy, businesses, and disposable income, must be heeded once and for all."
* "The Exchequer cannot keep ignoring 9 out of 10 voting drivers calling for lower fuel taxes!"
* "The Chancellor should have the guts to lead the world in significantly cutting Fuel Duty and aslo ensure that the fuel supply chain is rigorously scrutinised by putting the much-promised PumpWatch pricing watchdog into operation. It must have real teeth too."
* "In the lead up to the 2024 General Election, this Government can draw back Conservative voters by backing the commercial and social heartbeat of the nation’s economy."
* "There are only benefits to lowering transport costs, there are no risks”
Media Contact: Howard Cox, Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign, Secretary to the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers and Reform UK's London Mayoral Candidate
Howard Cox
FairFuelUK
+44 7515 421611
howard@fairfueluk.com