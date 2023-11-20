Foresight: Eye-Net Selected by European Software République Consortium to Take Part in the Road Safety Revolution

The consortium includes Dassault Systèmes, Eviden, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales

Ness Ziona, Israel, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. (“Eye-Net” or “Eye-Net Mobile”), has signed an agreement to join Software République. Eye-Net will join the ecosystem of partners through Software République’s incubation program (the “Incubation Program”). Software République is a European innovation ecosystem for intelligent, secure, and sustainable mobility, founded by Dassault Systèmes SE, Eviden, Orange S.A., Renault Group, STMicroelectronics N.V and Thales Group.

Eye-Net was selected to join the Incubation Program for a project that will deliver an accessible vehicle-to-everything (V2X) road safety solution for all road users. Software République aims to complete the project by 2024, that includes a proof-of-concept in France. Furthermore, with the support of the Incubation Program, Eye-Net’s solution has the potential for commercial deployment across multiple European cities, which, if realized, is set to commence in the beginning of 2025.

"Eye-Net is grateful and excited for this opportunity to collaborate with Software République, an innovative ecosystem shaping tomorrow’s mobility. This collaboration is an opportunity for us to introduce a disruptive safety approach that will benefit all road users. We believe that our V2X accident prevention solution, combined with Software République partners’ user distribution, may make European roads safer than ever. Eye-Net is committed to improving road safety and making a positive contribution to saving lives,” said Dror Elbaz, CEO of Eye-Net Mobile.

The Incubation Program is intended to accelerate the projects of selected startups and enhance the open innovation of Software République’s founding companies in the areas of energy, new mobility services and connected vehicles.

About Software République

The Software République is an open innovation ecosystem dedicated to intelligent, secure, and sustainable mobility. It was founded in April 2021 by six founding members: Dassault Systèmes SE, Eviden, Orange S.A., Renault Group, STMicroelectronics N.V and Thales Group.

The Software République builds collective businesses focused on the future of mobility through its unique horizontal collaboration model. The ecosystem stands out for its innovative approach, combining established companies and start-ups from different backgrounds to bring to market products and services that meet the new challenges of the connected vehicle, the smart city and energy. These projects are based on the complementary expertise of its partners in data analysis, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, connectivity, and digital twins, and on the ambition to invent a new model of innovation while keeping people and the environment at the heart of its motivations.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight’s vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

