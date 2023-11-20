Mizuho Americas Announces Increase in Purse to $3 million for 2024 LPGA Mizuho Americas Open

Mizuho Americas Open set for May 13-19, 2024 at Liberty National Golf Club

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas, the Americas arm of one of the largest financial institutions in the world and title sponsor on the LPGA Tour, today announced that the Mizuho Americas Open purse will increase to $3 million, up from $2.75 million in 2023. The 2024 event will take place for the second year at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, May 13-19.



The $3 million purse is one of the largest non-Major Championship purses on the LPGA Tour schedule and brings the total purse for the 2024 season to a record $118 million.

As with last year, Mizuho Americas will provide complimentary lodging for all LPGA players in downtown Manhattan – just steps away from a free ferry ride across the Hudson River to Liberty National Golf Club.

“The inaugural Mizuho Americas Open created a new standard of competition with its unique format, world-class golf course, charitable partnership, and extraordinary accommodation of the players,” said Shuji Matsuura, Chairman & CEO, Mizuho Americas. “Increasing the purse is another step in raising the bar, as we look for new ways to further establish this tournament as a marquee event for players and fans.”

The Mizuho Americas Open provides the top female junior golfers the opportunity to compete alongside the LPGA’s top professionals. The inaugural tournament made history with champion Rose Zhang becoming the first non-Tour member to win in their professional LPGA debut since 1951.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is the 15th largest bank in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2022. Mizuho’s 60,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 35 countries and 800 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of corporate and investment banking services to clients in the US, Canada and Latin America. Its capabilities span investment and corporate banking, capital markets, equity and fixed income sales & trading, derivatives, FX, custody and research. Mizuho Americas employs 3,000 professionals across 15 offices within the Americas. Learn more at www.mizuhoamericas.com.

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world’s premier women’s professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose members now represent over 60 countries, is the longest-standing professional women’s sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Professionals, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which offers best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming and LPGA Amateurs chapters, tournaments and membership. LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

Follow the LPGA online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About the LPGA Tour

The LPGA Tour is the world’s leading competitive destination for the best female professional golfers in the world. The Tour hosts more than 30 annual events across 12 countries and regions for over 200 Active Players, awarding total prize funds exceeding $100 million and reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. Follow the LPGA Tour on its U.S. television home, Golf Channel.

