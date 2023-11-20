Belite Bio to Participate in the BTIG Ophthalmology Day

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Ophthalmology Day on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET.



The Belite management team will be participating in one-on-one meetings at the event. Investors interested in meeting with Belite at the conference should contact their BTIG representative.

About Belite Bio Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration, in addition to specific metabolic diseases. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

