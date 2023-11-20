Gentherm Named a Winner of The Michigan Top Workplaces 2023 Award by The Detroit Free Press

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, today announced that the Company has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by The Detroit Free Press for its Michigan locations. This is the second time Gentherm has received this award.



The list of Top Workplace winners was determined through employee feedback gathered by a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey measured 15 culture drivers that are important to organizational success such as alignment, execution and connection.

“Our people are the foundation of how we create and deliver extraordinary solutions that make meaningful differences in everyday life,” said Barb Runyon, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “This award speaks to our culture that seeks to engage, challenge and inspire our teams to provide the highest quality products and performance for our customers and other stakeholders.”

