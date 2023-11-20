iCAD and CancerIQ Announce Partnership to Integrate AI-Enabled Technology With Best-in-Class Risk Assessment and Care Management Platform Offering A Comprehensive Breast Health Care Solution  

Offering radiology the most complete breast health solution, including breast density assessment, breast cancer detection, and thorough risk evaluation, including lifetime, genetic, and short-term 1- or 2-year AI-risk

Partnership to expand access to ProFound Breast Health Suite and CancerIQ’s platform to benefit patients across thousands of facilities

NASHUA, N.H. and CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader in innovative cancer-detection solutions, and CancerIQ, the precision cancer prevention platform streamlining provider workflows and activating high-risk patients, today announced a new partnership to create a best-in-class breast health care solution. The partnership will provide a seamless way to uniquely inform physicians and patients of cancer risk (including lifetime, genetic, and AI-detected near-term risk), identify breast cancer at earlier stages, when treatments work best, and increase patient adherence to their personalized care plans.

Together, these solutions will combine elements from iCAD’s artificial intelligence-enabled ProFound Breast Health Suite with CancerIQ’s software and services, giving users a 2.4x more accurate prediction of breast cancer risk by combining AI-informed 1- or 2-year risk with lifetime risk, as well as a unique care management and patient activation workflow solution proven to more than double adherence to payer-supported supplemental screening recommendations.

“This partnership will streamline how patients and physicians use our collective health data to schedule preventative screenings and manage breast health care in a way that will save lives,” said Dana Brown, president and CEO of iCAD. “We look forward to a long-term relationship with CancerIQ that will create meaningful, actionable information in terms of proactive and personalized care benefiting both medical providers and the patients they serve.”

CancerIQ helps providers traverse the challenges of managing cancer risk assessments to offer more personalized, evidence-based care pathways that lead to early cancer detection and prevention. Integrated with leading EHR workflows, CancerIQ’s lifetime risk calculator offers Tyrer-Cuzick scores (7 and 8), Gail, and NCCN guidelines. Coupled with iCAD’s Density and short-term AI risk from the ProFound Suite, clinicians will have a clear picture of a patient’s future breast cancer risk and if breast cancer is detected today.

“CancerIQ is on a mission to bring the latest innovations to a broader population of providers so they can stay ahead of cancer. Pairing our platform with iCAD’s AI-enabled product suite helps fulfill that mission and bring a more complete solution to the market,” said Feyi Ayodele, co-founder and CEO of CancerIQ.

The partnership aims to combine CancerIQ’s lifetime risk score and genetic risk data with iCAD’s ProFound Density assessment score and ProFound Risk, the only AI-informed short-term cancer risk assessment that offers the industry’s highest AUC for providing a one-year future risk estimation based on a 2D or 3D screening mammogram. The ProFound Risk platform has a proven track record of predicting risk of breast cancer 2.4x more accurately in the next year than traditional lifetime risk models1. iCAD’s ProFound Density Assessment will also become available, using mammography images to categorize breast density, leading to personalized patient care plans with supplemental screenings and a custom schedule.

“There’s incredible power in blending our respective solutions to create a product that is unmatched in the market,” said Michelle Strong, iCAD’s COO.

The partnership announcement coincides with iCAD’s appearance at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting in Chicago as the company unveils new research using AI in breast cancer risk detection and heart disease.

About iCAD, Inc.

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) is a global leader on a mission to create a world where cancer can’t hide by providing clinically proven AI-powered solutions that enable medical providers to accurately and reliably detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes. Headquartered in Nashua, N.H., iCAD’s industry-leading ProFound Breast Health Suite provides AI-powered mammography analysis for breast cancer detection, density assessment and risk evaluation. The ProFound Breast Health Suite is cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and has received CE mark and Health Canada licensing. Used by thousands of providers serving millions of patients, ProFound is available in over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

About CancerIQ

CancerIQ is the only cancer-focused precision health platform that empowers healthcare providers to detect cancer earlier and prevent it altogether across all patient populations. Integrated directly into real-time EHR workflows, CancerIQ makes it easy to gather comprehensive patient data, automatically map it to the latest evidence-based guidelines, and expand access to personalized care plans, cutting-edge clinical solutions, and genomic innovations. Learn more at www.canceriq.com, follow CancerIQ on Twitter or LinkedIn.

