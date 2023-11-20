TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces License of Product Development Platform for $3.0 Million Upfront Payment

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a cost-efficient, CRO-independent product development platform (PDP) to advance its pipeline of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and to partner with other life science companies, today announced it has licensed its proprietary PDP of CRO-independent clinical research to a clinical stage biotech company for a $3.0 million upfront payment.



“We are excited to announce the first license of our PDP to a company that recognizes the value of internalizing its clinical operations to reap the benefits of CRO-independent clinical trial implementation that we enjoy at TRACON,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., TRACON’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are now in a position to widely license our PDP to allow clinical stage biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to transform their clinical operations with the expectation of potentially dramatic cost reductions and shorter clinical trial timelines.”

Under the terms of the Agreement, TRACON granted a non-exclusive and non-transferable license of its PDP to the clinical stage biotech company for the design, conduct and administration of clinical trials and related research and development activities, including activities relating to regulatory filings, submissions and approvals. A licensee can integrate TRACON’s configuration documentation with a widely-used software package, enabling validation and qualification of the software package, in conjunction with TRACON’s standard operation procedure documents, policies, work instructions, and clinical operation templates.

About TRACON

TRACON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing a cost-efficient, CRO-independent, product development platform to advance its pipeline of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and to partner with other life science companies. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes: Envafolimab, a PD-L1 single-domain antibody given by rapid subcutaneous injection that is being studied in the pivotal ENVASARC trial for sarcoma; YH001, a potential best-in-class CTLA-4 antibody in Phase 1 development; and TRC102, a Phase 2 small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of lung cancer. TRACON is actively seeking additional corporate partnerships through a profit-share or revenue-share partnership, or through franchising TRACON’s product development platform. TRACON believes it can serve as a solution for companies without clinical and commercial capabilities in the United States or who wish to become CRO-independent. To learn more about TRACON, its product pipeline and its CRO-independent, product development platform, visit TRACON’s website at www.traconpharma.com.

