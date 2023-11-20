INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates KKR & Co. Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – KKR

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of KKR & Co. Inc. (“KKR”) (NYSE: KKR) breached their fiduciary duties to KKR and its shareholders. If you are a KKR shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of KKR’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage KKR in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to KKR, and whether KKR and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On November 9, 2023, KKR disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating KKR’s compliance with merger filing requirements as well as restrictions regarding companies that hold directorships on boards of competitor corporations.

If you are a KKR shareholder, you may have legal claims against KKR’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States.

