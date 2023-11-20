Submit Release
Gamida Cell to Present Corporate Highlights at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics, today announced that its management team will present corporate highlights at the upcoming Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

Presentation Details

Format: Fireside Chat
Date/Time: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 11:00 –11:25 AM ET
Webcast: Click here.

The Gamida Cell management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Piper Sandler representative.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics. The company’s proprietary nicotinamide (NAM) technology leverages the properties of NAM to enhance and expand cells, creating allogeneic cell therapy products and candidates that are potentially curative for patients with hematologic malignancies. These include Omisirge® (omidubicel-onlv), an FDA-approved nicotinamide modified allogeneic hematopoietic progenitor cell therapy, and GDA-201, an intrinsic NK cell therapy candidate being investigated for the treatment of hematologic malignancies. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Omisirge® is a registered trademark of Gamida Cell Inc. © 2023 Gamida Cell Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Investor Contacts:
Chuck Padala
LifeSci Advisors
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com
1-646-627-8390

Media Contact:
Dan Boyle
Orangefiery
media@orangefiery.com
1-818-209-1692


