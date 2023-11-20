Submit Release
News Search

There were 803 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,976 in the last 365 days.

Access Control as a Service Market Poised for Striking Growth, Reports

Chicago, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets, a prominent market research firm, has unveiled a comprehensive report on the "Access Control as a Service Market size." The market, valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2021, is expected to witness remarkable growth, reaching USD 2.2 billion by 2027, with a robust CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=14330268

Key Segments:

The Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) market comprises key segments:

Type: ACaaS is divided into Hosted, Managed, and Hybrid services, offering a spectrum of solutions to cater to diverse user needs.

Deployment: Cloud-based and On-premises deployment options provide flexibility in implementing ACaaS solutions.

Application: Key applications include Residential, Commercial, Government & Institutions, and others.

REQUEST SAMPLE: -

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=14330268  

Growth Drivers:

The ACaaS market's impressive growth is attributed to several key factors:

Smart Infrastructure: The increasing deployment of smart infrastructure projects, including smart cities and buildings, is driving the adoption of ACaaS for efficient access control and security management.

IoT-Based Security Systems: The rising adoption of IoT-based security systems integrated with cloud computing platforms is enhancing access control capabilities and providing more agile and scalable solutions.

Data Security: The heightened focus on data security and privacy is encouraging organizations to invest in advanced access control services.

Challenges:

While the ACaaS market shows great potential, it also faces certain challenges:

Data Privacy Concerns: The collection and storage of access data can raise privacy concerns, requiring robust data protection measures.

Integration Complexity: Integrating ACaaS with existing systems and infrastructure can be complex and requires skilled implementation.

Opportunities:

Amidst challenges, the ACaaS market offers promising opportunities:

Market Expansion: The market's expansion is fueled by the increasing need for robust access control in various sectors, including residential, commercial, and government.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in access control technologies, including biometrics and mobile access, open doors for innovation.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the ACaaS market include:

  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls
  • Bosch Security Systems
  • Dahua Technology
  • Assa Abloy
  • Brivo Systems LLC
  • dormakaba Holding
  • Stanley Security Solutions, Inc.
  • Suprema Inc.
  • Nedap N.V.

The ACaaS market is on a trajectory of impressive growth, driven by the growing adoption of smart infrastructure, IoT-based security systems, and the increasing need for data security. Key players are continuously innovating to meet the evolving access control needs of various sectors.

For more insights and a comprehensive analysis of the ACaaS market, please refer to the full report by MarketsandMarkets. 


About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Access Control as a Service Market Poised for Striking Growth, Reports

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more