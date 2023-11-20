Kandou will be sharing Its Vision and Market-Leading Solution Strategy at the UBS Global Technology Conference

CFO Jeff Winzeler Available for One-on-One Meetings

SAINT-SULPICE, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Who: Kandou ’s Jeff Winzeler, CFO



What: Presenting Kandou’s vision and innovative high-performance, low-power chip communications solutions in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors during the UBS Global Technology Conference

When: Monday, November 27, through Thursday, November 30.

Where: Phoenix, Arizona, US.

The conference organized by UBS, which aims to connect corporate leaders, policy makers, and industry experts with the global investor community. The conference will focus on the technology sector and will feature discussions on the latest trends and challenges shaping the industry. Top corporate executives alongside a curated audience of institutional investors will gather for three and half days of dynamic fireside chats, thematic panels, exclusive one-on-one meetings, networking receptions and dinners.

About Jeff Winzeler

Jeff Winzeler began his career at Intel Corporation where he led financial teams in the United States, Asia and Europe. His prior experience includes serving as CFO for Avnera, Rackwise, Solar Power Inc. and International DisplayWorks securing working capital for business growth and scaling them through their exits. Before joining Kandou, Winzeler was CFO of Everspin Technologies where he helped build the foundation for its growth and led it through its 2016 IPO. His expertise includes managing multiple disciplines such as finance, information technology, human resources, operations, procurement and investor relations.

About Kandou

Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company that offers differentiated and fundamental interconnect technology. In addition to building semiconductors for advanced standards in USB and PCIe applications, Kandou silicon and IP solutions lower power consumption and improve the performance of wired connectivity. Kandou’s solutions unlock new capabilities for customer systems and devices ranging from consumer electronics to datacenters, AI and machine learning, and high-performance computing. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

