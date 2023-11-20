Private sector construction and real estate transactions for the 3rd quarter of 2023

MACAU, November 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,030 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in the third quarter of 2023 as per Stamp Duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP5.09 billion, down by 24.7% and 31.6% respectively quarter-on-quarter. Purchase and sale of residential units decreased by 250 quarter-on-quarter to 628 units, and the total value fell by 29.6% to MOP4.07 billion. Number of existing residential units transacted (609 units) dropped by 26.7% and the transaction value (MOP3.94 billion) went down by 28.1%. Besides, transaction volume (19 units) and value (MOP 130 million) of pre-sale residential units declined by 59.6% and 57.0% respectively quarter-on-quarter.

With respect to the average price per square metre of usable area, the overall average price of residential units decreased by 7.3% quarter-on-quarter to MOP90,743 in the third quarter, with the average prices of those in the Macao Peninsula (MOP88,244), Taipa (MOP92,399) and Coloane (MOP112,128) falling by 5.8%, 9.6% and 1.2% respectively. The average price per square metre of existing residential units dropped by 6.9% quarter-on-quarter to MOP89,625. The transacted units were mainly in Doca do Lamau (97 units), Baixa da Taipa (72 units) and NATAP (62 units), and the respective average prices per square metre were MOP96,000, MOP93,419 and MOP106,769. As regards pre-sale residential units, the average price per square metre grew by 2.0% quarter-on-quarter to MOP142,643.

The average price per square metre of usable area of office units (MOP84,010) reduced by 18.3% quarter-on-quarter, while that of industrial units (MOP49,559) rose by 7.3%.

As regards construction in the private sector, there were 6,555 residential units in the design stage and 2,027 under construction as at the end of the third quarter. Residential units under inspection totalled 215, with 178 units in Coloane and 37 units in the Macao Peninsula. During the quarter, 6 residential units were issued the licence of use and all of them were studio flats located in the Macao Peninsula.