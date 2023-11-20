Exhibition “Centennial Retrospective of Lok Cheong’s Art” opens at Macao Museum of Art next Friday

MACAU, November 20 - Organised by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) under the Cultural Affairs Bureau and co-organised by the Macau Artist Society, the exhibition “Centennial Retrospective of Lok Cheong’s Art” will be inaugurated on 24 November, at 5:30pm, on the third floor of the Macao Museum of Art. The exhibition presents a total of 150 artworks which include paintings by renowned Macao painter Lok Cheong, as well as some of his sketches and his friends’ remarkable works which are exhibited for the first time. The artworks include oil paintings, watercolours, Chinese paintings, drawings, manuscripts and documents, comprehensively displaying Lok Cheong’s artistic career and achievements over 50 years since the 1950s. Residents are welcome to visit the exhibition.

Lok Cheong (1923-2006) served as the President of the Macau Artist Society for a long time. He supported emerging artists, united art enthusiasts, promoted cultural and artistic exchanges between the Chinese Mainland and Macao, and made great contributions to local painting circles. Furthermore, he actively devoted himself to artistic creation. He was famed for his watercolours, as well as oil painting and Chinese ink paintings. This exhibition is divided into five sections, namely “Love for the Motherland”, “Capturing the Character of Macao”, “Portraits”, “Sketching from the Heart”, and “Works by Fellow Artists”, with a view to reflecting the artistic spirit of Lok Cheong to the integration of Chinese and Western painting techniques, demonstrating his love for the motherland and Macao.

In line with the theme of the exhibition, the Macao Museum of Art invited the Macao Chinese Orchestra to perform on 25 November, at 2pm, at the exhibition “Centennial Retrospective of Lok Cheong’s Art”, offering the audience an experience that combines melodious music and visual arts. Seats are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Meanwhile, the Sharing Session of the exhibition “Centennial Retrospective of Lok Cheong’s Art”, conducted in Cantonese, will be held at 3pm on the same day, in which the Curator of the Macao Museum of Art, Ng Fong Chao, together with several veteran artists from Macau Artist Society, namely Ung Si Meng, Cheong Siu Chun, Cheong Iu Sang, Lai Ieng, as well as Researcher of the Macao Museum of Art, Chan Kai Chon, to make an in-depth conversation on the life of Lok Cheong and the creative characteristics of his works. Interested parties can register through the “Activity Registration” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/). Selection will be made by drawing lots and admission is free.

The exhibition “Centennial Retrospective of Lok Cheong’s Art” will be held from 25 November 2023 to 7 April 2024. During the exhibition period, the MAM Introductory Tours in Cantonese is available in the afternoons on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, presenting the highlights of the exhibition. The Macao Museum of Art is open daily from 10am to 7pm (no admission after 6:30pm), including on public holidays, and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For more information about the exhibition and activities, please visit the MAM’s website at www.MAM.gov.mo and “Macao Museum of Art” page on Facebook.