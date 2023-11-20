Cyberbit Announces Cyber Range Pioneer, Caleb Barlow, as Chief Executive Officer

An innovator in the realm of cyber security skill development who spearheaded the development of the IBM X-Force Command Cyber Ranges, Barlow will lead the company through its next chapter of growth

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyberbit (or “the Company”), the leading global cyber security skill development platform, proudly announces the appointment of Caleb Barlow as its Chief Executive Officer.



As the former VP - Threat Intelligence at IBM Security, creator of the industry’s first commercial cyber range, and CEO of a publicly traded cybersecurity services company, Barlow brings deep expertise in scaling and growing cybersecurity organizations. Cyberbit’s former CEO, Adi Dar, who led the company since its foundation, will transition to the Board of Directors.

Cyberbit has developed the market-leading cyber security skill development platform, which delivers hyper-realistic, live-fire cyber range exercises that maximize the performance and readiness of cyber security teams, boards and c-suite executives. Cyberbit’s SaaS platform can spin up virtual cyber ranges within minutes emulating multiple security stacks including those from Microsoft, Amazon, Palo Alto Networks, Splunk, Crowdstrike, Cisco, F5 Networks, Check Point Software, and VMWare. Cyberbit has built significant leadership in its category and Barlow joins the company to lead it through its next phase of scale and growth.

“Just like in sports, cybersecurity professionals are up against a human adversary. And like in sports, they must practice against a real-world opponent. Cyberbit provides a unique, hyper-realistic environment for cyber operators to hone their skills to the point of muscle memory,” said Caleb Barlow, CEO of Cyberbit. “I am excited about Cyberbit’s ability to deliver immersive training at incredible scale, across multiple clouds, leveraging the leading platforms, and to do it all remotely.”

As the newly appointed CEO of Cyberbit, Caleb Barlow brings a wealth of operating experience, coupled with a distinguished track record of driving innovation. Notably, in his role overseeing large-scale incident response and cyber crisis management teams, Barlow regularly transformed these real-world experiences into dynamic simulations that have played a pivotal role in training over 17,000 leaders to be resilient in the face of a cyber incident. In 2018, Caleb invented the Cyber Tactical Operations Center, which was a first-of-its-kind training, simulation and security operations center on a semi-truck that won an Edison Award for its innovation.

“We have been thoroughly impressed by Cyberbit’s market-leading product and its success so far and would like to thank Adi Dar for leading it to this position. We were excited to invest in this company in 2020 and continue to see tremendous opportunity within the market and with Cyberbit,” said Darren Battistoni, Managing Director of Charlesbank Capital Partners and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Cyberbit. “Caleb’s top-tier cyber experience and collaborative leadership style make him the ideal leader to guide the company through its next chapter, and we are thrilled to have him at the helm.”

“We would also like to thank Adi Dar for leading the company to its technological leadership position in the cyber skills and training field, and for building the solid base on which the Company will further accelerate its future growth and expansion,” said Oded Tal, Board member and Managing Partner of shareholder Claridge Israel. “We are excited and confident in Caleb’s experience and ability to take Cyberbit to this next growth phase.”

About Cyberbit

Cyberbit provides the market-leading cyber security skill development and readiness platform. The Cyberbit platform maximizes the performance and cyber-readiness of information security teams, boards, and C-suite executives by delivering hyper-realistic live-fire exercises, cyber labs, and crisis simulations mirroring real-world attack scenarios. The platform spins up within seconds, virtual cyber ranges that emulate a multitude of networks including AWS, Azure, and on-premises networks, as well as security stacks by major commercial vendors. Cyberbit customers include Fortune 500 companies, leading systems integrators, governments, and higher education institutions.

For more information about Cyberbit, please visit www.cyberbit.com.

About Charlesbank

Based in Boston and New York, Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception. Charlesbank focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital financings, as well as opportunistic credit and technology investments. The firm seeks to build companies with sustainable competitive advantage and excellent prospects for growth. For more information, please visit www.charlesbank.com.

