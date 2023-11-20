CHAR Tech Announces Appointment of New CFO Raquel Insa

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR Tech” or the “Company”) (TSXV:YES), a recognized leader in sustainable bioenergy solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Raquel Insa as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.



Raquel brings a wealth of experience and expertise to CHAR Tech, with a remarkable track record in successfully delivering large-scale industrial projects across global markets. Her strategic acumen in financial leadership, combined with in-depth knowledge of highly technical and complex engineering risk management makes her an excellent fit for CHAR Tech’s dynamic organization.

Raquel’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as CHAR Tech continues to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the Canadian clean energy sector by meeting major project milestones at four build-own-operate wood waste to renewable energy facilities in development.

“We are thrilled to welcome Raquel to the CHAR Tech team as our new CFO” said Andrew White, CEO of CHAR Tech. “With a proven track record of success and a deep understanding of large industrial project delivery, Raquel will play a crucial role in guiding our financial strategy and contributing to the overall success and growth of CHAR Tech.”

Raquel holds an International Master of Business Administration (MBA) from IE Business School in Madrid and a Corporate Finance Masters from UCLA’s Anderson School of Business. Raquel has previously served in key financial leadership roles at the Quasar Consulting Group and Terrapex Environmental Ltd where she was responsible for the strategic vision to deliver industrial projects across a wide range of sectors including large infrastructure construction, geothermal, oil and gas, and mining.

Outgoing CFO, Mark Korol, has been an integral part of CHAR Tech's success, contributing years of dedicated service. During his tenure, Mark was instrumental in accelerating the company towards commercializing over a decade of R&D, leaving a lasting impact on overall organizational growth.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to Mark for his invaluable contributions to CHAR Tech” said Andrew White, CEO of CHAR Tech. “He has been a key player in steering our financial direction and ensuring the company's fiscal health. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

About CHAR Technologies Ltd.

CHAR Technologies Ltd.‘s (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocarbon that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR Tech’s HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew White

Chief Executive Officer

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: andrew.white@chartechnologies.com

T: 866 521-3654 Galen Cranston

Director of Stakeholder Relations

CHAR Technologies Ltd.

E: gcranston@chartechnologies.com

T: 647-546-5633

Website: www.chartechnologies.com

