Turn Heads with the New göt2b® Color Pöp line: Transform Hair with Bold and Pastel Colours

Step into your colour era and unleash your inner creativity with göt2b® Color Pöp

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- göt2b®, a trend-setting hair styling and colour brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of Color Pöp, an intense colour and care mask that deposits colour for everyday hair. With six shades to choose from, Color Pöp, empowers individuals to express themselves and embrace their uniqueness, because the brand believes you can be whoever you want to be.



“We are excited to launch the new Color Pöp line with colours that will help Canadians encourage their self-expression through a pop of colour. With this launch we are initiating a movement of unique style and confidence, it’s about encouraging everyone to embrace their individuality on their terms, today or every day,” says Heidi Chiu, Canada Marketing Director at Henkel. “We invite everyone to join us on this colourful journey where we celebrate uniqueness through hair colour.”

These bold and pastel hair colours encourage everyday hair enthusiasts alike to unleash their creativity and bring out their fun side! Color Pöp comes in three bold shades including: Purple, Pink, and Red as well as three pastel shades including: Blue, Mint and Silver.

Whether looking for a quick refresh in as little as five minutes, or for deeper colour in up to 15 minutes, Color Pöp is sure to deliver stunning results. As a bonus, this is a 2-in-1 conditioning and colour formula leaving hair looking nourished with vibrant, healthy-looking shine that lasts up to six washes* depending on the hair condition and base colour. Experimenting with hair colour has never been easier!

With Color Pöp, discover more ways to elevate every day looks, regardless of the occasion. It’s all about self-expression, unapologetically, and making every moment extraordinary. Here are a few upcoming holidays and events where you can pop!

Bachelorettes/Bachelors: Celebrate the last fling before the ring with attention-grabbing hair colours. Make colourful memories that will last a lifetime as the start of your story.

Concert Vibes: Stand out in the crowd at your favourite concerts with electrifying hair colours that match your music-loving spirit. Let the music move you and let your hair move with you.

Sporting events and charity runs: Inspire team unity and reveal your authentic self with attention-grabbing hair colours.



Color Pöp’s colour-depositing formula is a caring treatment for hair and is infused with panthenol, coconut and apricot kernel oils, It’s suitable for all hair textures, so everyone can join in on the fun!

For hair that really POPs - these colours work best with bleached blonde to medium brown hair. For darker hair colours users can use göt2b® Bleach It before Color Pöp for more intense colour application.

Join us on our mission to create a world that celebrates and encourages self-expression to #bwhoeveruwant2b. Find göt2b Color Pöp at leading retail stores nationwide.

*Silver can last up to 3 washes

About Henkel in North America

Henkel’s portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2022, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company’s global sales. Henkel employs over 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

