ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced Dr Carl Firth, CEO, will participate in a fireside discussion at the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference. The conference will be held from November 28 to 30, 2023, in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, in New York.



35TH Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference Participation Information

Format: Fireside discussion

Presenter: Carl Firth, CEO, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 11:30 AM ET

A replay of the fireside discussion will be made available on the Investor Relations section of ASLAN’s website.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the time of the conference. Please contact your representative at Piper Sandler to schedule a meeting.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is developing eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) with the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease, and has reported positive topline data from a Phase 2b dose-ranging study in moderate-to-severe AD patients. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) as a potential first-in-class treatment for alopecia areata (AA) in a Phase 2a, proof-of-concept trial with an interim readout expected in 1Q 2024. ASLAN has teams in San Mateo, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit the Website or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

Media and IR contacts

