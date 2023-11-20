Global Times Online: Xinjiang-themed sharing session held in Beijing

"Experience Xinjiang's culture & development insights from locals at 'Xinjiang Through the Eyes of Locals' event in Beijing, presented by Huanqiu."

BEIJING, CHINA, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An event titled "Xinjiang Through the Eyes of Locals" Sharing Session Beijing was held in Beijing on Thursday, bringing together people from all walks of life to share real experiences of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.





The sharing session featured four subjects, which covered Xinjiang's splendid culture, exchanges with the outside world, international communication, and development.

Nurnisahan Yasen, a Uygur living in Hotan prefecture, Xinjiang, shared how she has received customized training and has been groomed from a novice into a skilled garment worker and from an ordinary employee into a director of Xinjiang Jinghe Textile Technology Co., Ltd.

Wang Meng, a renowned writer and former Culture Minister of China, explained the role of literary works in showing Xinjiang's profound cultural deposits and local people's everyday life to readers by integrating the region's stories with its cultural heritage and natural scenery.

Renowned historian Ji Lianhai shared his impressions of Xinjiang's long history, colorful culture, and harmonious ethnic relations from over 10 visits.

Global Internet influencers also shared their personal experiences of Xinjiang and "endorsed" the region's significant progress in development at the event.

"For me, the most interesting thing about life in Xinjiang is that I can meet people from across the country and a lot of local people of different ethnic groups. It's really fun to talk with them, as I can often learn new cultural knowledge from the conversation," said Bezancon Charles Tom, owner and co-founder of the French's House of Urumqi, who has lived in China for nearly 12 years.

More heartwarming stories about Xinjiang were shared at this event, offering diverse facts-based perspectives on the region and motivating people to embark on a discovery journey to the region.



