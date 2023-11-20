Submit Release
Gritstone bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences:

6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference (Fireside Chat)
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00am ET
Speaker: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
Location: Miami, FL

35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference (Fireside Chat)
Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00am ET
Speaker: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
Location: New York, NY

First Annual Goldman Sachs Catalyst Clinic (Fireside Chat)
Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, December 5 at 11:00am ET
Speaker: Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer
Location: Virtual

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available via https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events. Archived replays will be accessible for 30 days following each event.

About Gritstone bio
Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that aims to develop the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets. Independently and with our collaborators, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates to treat and prevent viral diseases and solid tumors in pursuit of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

Gritstone Contacts
Investors:
George E. MacDougall
Gritstone bio, Inc.
ir@gritstone.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
(973) 271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com


