Global Helium Corp. Confirms Second Helium Well Drilled and Cased in Alberta and Appoints New Director

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Helium Corp. ("HECO" or the "Company") (CSE: HECO, OTC: HECOF) today confirms that the Company has drilled and cased its second helium well at 10-08-12-04W4 (“10-08”), targeting the Beaverhill Lake zone and situated on the farm-in land block of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSX: PMT) (“Perpetual”) within the Manyberries helium trend in Southeastern Alberta. HECO will proceed to testing of the 10-08 well before the end of November, which has also triggered the option to lease agreement as previously announced on January 10, 2023.



Board Appointment

HECO is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert Nathan to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Nathan is an attorney and investor with extensive experience in venture formation and capital raising, who brings experience across a broad array of industries, including real estate development. After leaving the practice of law, he was a partner at New York-based Cinetic Media Inc., a boutique media investment bank specializing in project finance, sales representation and advice, where he co-founded a content aggregation platform for selling film and television content to all major distribution platforms and which was acquired by private equity. Nathan practiced law at the international corporate firm of Morrison and Foerster LLP in San Francisco, representing clients in multi-jurisdictional intellectual property litigation, and prior thereto practiced complex civil litigation with Sachnoff & Weaver Ltd in Chicago, focused on regulated industry and securities litigation in State and Federal courts. He is a past Chairman of Trustees for Alaska, a nonprofit public interest environmental law firm providing legal services to protect and defend public lands, waterways, wildlife, wild foods, clean air and water, and communities in Alaska.

“I am proud of the safe and efficient operational execution achieved by HECO to date as we advance our goal to successfully develop the Manyberries helium trend and look forward to sharing further details on the performance of our first two wells once all testing is complete,” said Jesse Griffith, CEO of HECO. “In addition, we are very pleased to welcome Robert to the Board, as his diverse background and experience in capital markets and growth stage companies provides an excellent complement to our current members. I look forward to working closely with Robert as we move HECO towards commercial production.”

About Global Helium Corp.

Global Helium is one of Canada’s largest helium exploration and development companies, focused on the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium, done right. The Company has carved out a differentiated position through a unique Farm-In Agreement with industry veteran, Perpetual Energy Inc., through which HECO can explore approximately 369,000 acres in Alberta’s Manyberries helium trend via joint venture. The Company has also captured 100%-owned permits encompassing over 1.7 million acres prospective for helium in Saskatchewan’s well-established helium fairway and has recently acquired three assets with proven helium tests in the State of Montana. HECO brings a seasoned team of industry professionals and technical experts who have established connections with North American and international helium buyers. Learn more at https://globalhelium.com/.

Jesse Griffith, President & CEO

Cindy Gray, Investor Relations



Telephone: +1 (403) 650-5766 | relations@globalhelium.com

Telephone: +1 (403) 705-5076 | hecoinfo@5qir.com





Forward Looking Statements

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this internal announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this internal announcement are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this internal announcement are made as of the date of this internal announcement and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

