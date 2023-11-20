Virtu Financial Congratulates Women in Finance Award Recipients Ashley Kryshtalsky and Kathryn Novak

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of financial services and products that leverage cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, is pleased to congratulate Ashley Kryshtalsky and Kathryn Novak for being recognized at Markets Media’s Women in Finance Awards. These prestigious awards recognize women who have made a significant contribution to the financial industry with their entrepreneurial spirit and leadership.



Ashley Kryshtalsky, based in New York, plays an integral role on Virtu’s Workflow Technology team with a focus on Virtu’s Triton Execution Management System (EMS). Extremely astute and client-oriented, Ashley has been pivotal in helping Virtu’s Triton EMS become the top ranked EMS for four years running. Ashley goes above and beyond in her work to deliver enhancements and provide ease of integration to our clients.

Also based in New York, Kathryn Novak is an invaluable member of Virtu's Analytics team, despite a short tenure. Kathryn leads by example, mentoring new hires with positivity and a hands-on approach that reflects immense personal growth since interning. Kathryn brings a stellar work ethic to our client services team by dedicating herself to analytics, clients, and team building.

“Ashley and Kathryn are the epitome of ideal colleagues–extraordinarily skilled, hardworking and humble–and we are fortunate to have them on our team,” said Steve Cavoli, Global Head of Virtu Execution Services.

We are also proud to share that Virtu’s Luna Cui was nominated for Rising Star Award, Carmela Lao for Excellence in Trading Equities Award, Kassandra Dolor for Excellence in Marketing and Communications Award, and Alla Vodarsky for Excellence in HR and Talent Management Award. These individuals’ work is crucial to Virtu’s success, and they are much deserving of this recognition.

About Women in Finance US Awards

The Women in Finance (WIF) awards program recognizes the most talented and accomplished women in multiple categories across the business of finance. Nominees are put forth by readers of Markets Media and Traders Magazine, and shortlists and winners are determined by the editorial staffs of the two platforms, in conjunction with the WIF Advisory Board.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra-, and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

