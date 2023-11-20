OTC Markets Group Welcomes d'Amico International Shipping SA to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced d'Amico International Shipping SA (Euronext STAR Milan: DIS; OTCQX: DMCOF), an international marine transportation company operating in the product tanker market, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. d'Amico International Shipping upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



d'Amico International Shipping SA begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “DMCOF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Paolo d’Amico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of d’Amico International Shipping, stated: “I am pleased to announce that as of Nov. 20, 2023, DIS’ shares will be available for trading on the OTCQX Market in New York. This initiative aims to enhance the Company's visibility among U.S. investors, offering them a more transparent and efficient platform to trade our stock. U.S. investors will gain access to the same level of information and data that we currently provide in European markets. We view this development as a significant step forward for DIS, as it will help us expand our shareholder base within the world's largest investment community. This, in turn, should increase the liquidity of our stock, and thereby support our share price, generating value for our Shareholders.”

Fearnley Securities Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About d'Amico International Shipping SA

DIS provides maritime transportation services. The company operates a fleet of product tanker vessels, primarily engaged in the transportation of refined oil products. The DIS Group controlled as at September 30 2023, either through ownership or charter arrangements, a modern fleet of 36.0 product tankers. DIS Group’s product tanker vessels range from approximately 36,000 to 75,000 dwt.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com