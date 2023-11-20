Phanish Chandra Launched DarwynHealth to Bridge the Language Gap in Global Healthcare Information
EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial entrepreneur Phanish Chandra announces the launch of DarwynHealth, a pioneering Healthtech startup focused on making healthcare information accessible to the global population, regardless of linguistic background. Co-founders Nikesh Dhunde, Atil Parikh, and Nikhil Prasad join Phanish in this groundbreaking venture, bringing their own unique expertise in healthcare technology. Together, they are committed to fostering a global community that prioritizes well-being and contributes to improved healthcare outcomes.
Addressing a Global Challenge:
The internet is awash with medical information, but approximately 70% of the global population faces a significant barrier: language (source). Inaccessible healthcare advice and research findings for non-English speakers can lead to delays in treatment, misdiagnosis, and deepen health disparities. DarwynHealth aims to tackle this problem head-on by offering trusted healthcare information in 25 vernacular languages.
Empowering Individuals with Accurate Information:
Founded with a mission to empower individuals worldwide, DarwynHealth provides accurate and culturally relevant healthcare information in native languages. Users can easily select their preferred language when visiting the site, ensuring a user-friendly experience that caters to diverse needs.
“Access to reliable healthcare information should be a universal right, not a privilege dictated by language,” said Phanish Chandra, founder of DarwynHealth. “We envision a world where every individual, irrespective of their linguistic or cultural background, has the tools they need to make informed health decisions.”
Contact DarwynHealth support at support@darwynhealth.com or call +971529514725 for further information or to arrange interviews.
About Phanish Chandra:
Phanish is a seasoned entrepreneur specializing in healthcare technology. Prior to DarwynHealth, he co-founded Docplexus, a leading enterprise in Indian healthcare and physician networking.
To learn more about DarwynHealth, visit https://www.darwynhealth.com.
