St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Possession of Narcotic Drugs (x2)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4008527

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 11-20-23 at 0032 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cumberland Farms (Lyndon, VT)

VIOLATIONS:

Accused #1:

DUI – Drug



Possession of Narcotic Drugs

Accused #2:

Possession of Narcotic Drugs

ACCUSED #1: Jacob Spencer

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sutton, VT

ACCUSED #2: Andrew Davis

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/20/23 at approximately 0032 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol in the area of 957 Broad Street, Lyndon, VT, when they observed two unresponsive males seated inside a vehicle with the engine on at Cumberland Farms. Troopers approached the vehicle and found both men slumped over in the front seats with drugs and drug paraphernalia scattered on and around them. Troopers announced themselves and eventually awoke the operator, Jacob Spencer (36), and passenger, Andrew Davis (36). During the investigation, Troopers observed several signs of impairment and witnessed both men attempt to hide containers filled with what was later determined to be fentanyl. Both Spencer and Davis were taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Spencer and Davis were subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 3/18/23 at 0830 hours for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:

Accused #1: 3-18-23 at 0830 hours

3-18-23 at 0830 hours Accused #2: 3-18-23 at 0830 hours

COURT:

LODGED:

Accused #1: Yes

Yes Accused #2: No

BAIL:

MUG SHOT:

Accused #1: Included

Included Accused #2: Included

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819