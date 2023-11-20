Global Demand for Vegan Protein Bars is projected to reach US$ 3,965.7 million by 2033: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Evolving demand for more organic and natural food compared to that of synthetic food continues to drive the demand for vegan protein bar in day to day dietary. Aesthetic and bodybuilding applications continue to be a lucrative avenue for vegan protein manufacturers

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vegan protein bars market is expected to reach US$ 757.5 million by 2023. According to Future Market Insights’ estimates, the market is likely to generate US$ 3.965.7 million between 2023 and 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate of 18%.



The popularity of vegetarian and plant-based diets has increased over the past decade. Several factors have influenced these dietary changes, including concerns for animal welfare, environmental sustainability, and personal health. A growing number of consumers are turning to plant-based options, which is driving the demand for vegan protein bars.

Consumers are increasingly seeking nutritious and functional foods, which has led to substantial growth in the health and wellness industry. For those looking to maintain an active lifestyle or support their fitness goals, vegan protein bars can provide a convenient and healthy snack option.

Sustainable food choices are becoming more popular among consumers, who are becoming aware of how their food choices impact the environment. Protein bars made from plant-based ingredients usually have a lower carbon footprint than those made from animal proteins. Customers who are environmentally conscious may be attracted to this eco-friendly aspect of the product.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Based on the report, the vegan protein bars market exhibited a positive growth trajectory of 3.1% between 2018 and 2022.

The growing awareness about the benefits of soy has been a catalyst for the growth of soy-based vegan protein bars in the market. It is estimated that the market will possess a market share of 34.70% during the forecast period.

In the coming years, vegan protein bars are expected to capture 23.5% of the market share in the United States.

Health and wellness have experienced a significant growth rate in recent years, with a market share expected to reach 25.10% by 2033.

Over the period of 2023 to 2033, the Indian market is estimated to hold a market share of 17.4%.

According to forecasts, German vegan protein bars will hold 14.5% of the market share.

Conventional vegan protein bars is expected to hold 87.70% of the market share



Competitive Landscape

Globally, national and international companies primarily produce vegan protein bars. Manufacturers of food and beverages offer a wide selection of protein bars to satisfy consumers' diverse tastes and appetites. The company offers vegan protein bars, organics, and natural food products to meet the needs of vegan food manufacturers. As well as producing vegan protein bars, producers run smaller operations and export many products.

In May 2023, Beyond vegan shakes, Malaysian brand Metier Food tantalises with new dairy-free protein bars and tempeh chips. Heal Breakfast Protein Bars are among the new products offered by Metier Food's flagship Heal Nutrition brand. Chocolate Crunch and Fruity Raspberry protein bars are dairy-free and lactose-free.

In July 2023, MadeGood introduced Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, and Cinnamon Bun MadeGood Mornings Soft Baked Oat Bars, the company's first breakfast product. They are all vegan and gluten-free, free of common allergens, and made from organic and non-GMO ingredients.

Know More about What the vegan protein bars Market Report Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global vegan protein bars market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the vegan protein bars market, the market is segmented based on nature, flavor, ingredient, and distribution channel industry type across seven major regions.

Key Companies Profiles

BHU Foods

Gomacro

PROBAR LLC

Garden of Life

Health Warrior

NuGo Nutrition

Raw Rev

Risebar

Manitoba Harvest

Aloha

Orgain

No Cow

Vegan Protein Bars Market Segmentation

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Flavor:

Chocolate-Vanilla

Chocolate-Caramel

Peanut Butter

Cherry Cashew

Fruit & Nut

Hazelnuts

Others



By Ingredient Type:

Soy

Pea

Nuts

Hemp

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Traditional Grocery Stores

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Health & Wellness Stores

Online Retailing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa



