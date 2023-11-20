Submit Release
Withdrawn application: Bylvay, odevixibat, Date of withdrawal: 22/10/2023, Post-authorisation

The active substance in Bylvay, odevixibat, blocks the actions of IBAT, a protein in the intestine that transports bile acid from the intestines into the liver. By blocking the actions of IBAT, odevixibat reduces the amount of bile acid that is transported from the intestines into the liver. This reduces the build-up of bile acids and prevents damage to the liver tissue.

Bylvay works in the same way in people with PFIC and Alagille syndrome.

