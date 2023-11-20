Prenetics Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) (“Prenetics” or the “Company”), a leading genomics-driven health sciences company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, along with recent business updates.



Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue from continuing operations of US$4.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of US$(6.4) million

Cash and other short-term assets1 of US$105.2 million as of September 30, 2023; with an additional $79.1 million of cash with Insighta, our 50/50 joint venture in early cancer detection with Professor Dennis Lo



"During the third quarter, we made further progress on our transformation. The recent completion of the reverse stock split also addressed any uncertainty regarding our listing status. We believe there are significant opportunities with our consumer health and clinical oncology business units, and are making investments to address these significant opportunities. With the strong cash position and a strong team, we are confident in our pathway to deliver growth and value," said Danny Yeung, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Prenetics.

__________________________

1 Represents current assets, including cash and cash equivalents totaling US$71.3 million, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of US$13.6 million, and trade receivables of US$4.5 million, amongst other accounting line items under current assets. Insighta is accounted for using equity method and is not consolidated in the results of Prenetics.

Recent Highlights

Completion of reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-15 on November 14, 2023, to bring the Company into compliance with the minimum US$1.00 per share requirement for continued listing on NASDAQ

ACT Genomics launched ACTLiquid, a 500-gene comprehensive genomic profile “liquid” biopsy test

Cost reduction and restructuring progressed as planned, with business units CircleDNA and ACT Genomics expected to achieve EBITDA breakeven by the end of the year, which will be the first time in company history.

Insighta’s 500-participants clinical trial for early cancer detection is in progress, and is expected to have full results for publication in the first half of 2024

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading genomics-driven health sciences company, is revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. Our prevention arm, CircleDNA, uses whole exome sequencing to offer the world's most comprehensive consumer DNA test. Insighta, our US$200 million joint venture with renowned scientist Prof. Dennis Lo, underscores our unwavering commitment to saving lives through pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies. Insighta plans to introduce Presight for lung and liver cancers in 2025, and to expand with Presight One for 10+ cancers in 2027. Lastly, ACT Genomics, our treatment unit, is the first Asia-based company to achieve FDA clearance for comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors via ACTOnco. Each of Prenetics' units synergistically enhances our global impact on health, truly embodying our commitment to 'enhancing life through science’. To learn more about Prenetics, please visit www.prenetics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's goals, targets, projections, outlooks, beliefs, expectations, strategy, plans, objectives of management for future operations of the Company, and growth opportunities are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company, which involve inherent risks and uncertainties, therefore they should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to further develop and grow its business, including new products and services; its ability to execute on its new business strategy in genomics, precision oncology, and specifically, early detection for cancer; the results of case control studies and/or clinical trials; and its ability to identify and execute on M&A opportunities, especially in precision oncology. In addition to the foregoing factors, you should also carefully consider the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent registration statement and the prospectus therein, and the other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Basis of Presentation

Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures has been provided in the financial statements tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”



Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement Prenetics’ consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), the Company is providing non-IFRS measures, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted gross profit from continuing operations and adjusted (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics. These non-IFRS financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating results and trends.

Management is excluding from some or all of its non-IFRS results (1) Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses, (2) depreciation and amortization, (3) finance income and exchange gain or loss, net, and (4) certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook, including but not limited to non-cash and/ or non-recurring items. These non-IFRS financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact on the reported financial results. Management accounts for this limitation by analyzing results on an IFRS basis as well as a non-IFRS basis and also by providing IFRS measures in the Company's public disclosures.

In addition, other companies, including companies in the same industry, may not use the same non-IFRS measures or may calculate these metrics in a different manner than management or may use other financial measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of these non-IFRS measures as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, the Company's non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the non-IFRS reconciliations provided in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of loss from operations from continuing operations under IFRS and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-IFRS)”, “Reconciliation of gross profit from continuing operations under IFRS and adjusted gross profit from continuing operations (Non-IFRS)” and “Reconciliation of (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS and adjusted (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics (Non-IFRS)” set forth at the end of this document.



PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of financial position (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) September 30, June 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 $ $ $ Assets Property, plant and equipment 8,546,350 10,031,570 13,102,546 Intangible assets 13,674,683 14,101,566 14,785,875 Goodwill 33,800,276 33,800,276 33,800,276 Interests in equity-accounted investees 99,139,788 559,193 788,472 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 10,002,442 - - Deferred tax assets 27,715 7,631 243,449 Deferred expenses 5,335,829 7,097,641 6,307,834 Other non-current assets 700,710 741,816 1,292,462 Non-current assets 171,227,793 66,339,693 70,320,914 Deferred expenses 8,283,981 8,588,431 4,577,255 Inventories 3,290,184 3,768,880 4,534,072 Trade receivables 4,476,843 5,636,969 41,691,913 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 4,145,935 5,594,273 6,889,114 Amount due from a related company 7,662 - - Amount due from an equity-accounted investee 137,161 138,781 - Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 13,593,201 13,593,201 17,537,608 Short-term deposits 16,000,000 - 19,920,160 Cash and cash equivalents 55,251,807 177,179,297 146,660,195 Current assets 105,186,774 214,499,832 241,810,317 Total assets 276,414,567 280,839,525 312,131,231 Liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 2,614,699 2,694,720 3,185,440 Warrant liabilities 895,400 1,822,139 3,574,885 Lease liabilities 3,062,803 3,255,461 3,763,230 Other non-current liabilities 717,461 823,082 949,701 Non-current liabilities 7,290,363 8,595,402 11,473,256 Trade payables 3,513,463 4,226,392 7,291,133 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,347,371 19,349,105 15,611,421 Contract liabilities 4,504,343 3,703,874 5,674,290 Lease liabilities 2,194,574 2,779,193 2,882,933 Liabilities for puttable financial instrument2 13,230,021 13,435,228 17,138,905 Tax payable 8,550,228 8,534,527 8,596,433 Current liabilities 40,340,000 52,028,319 57,195,115 Total liabilities 47,630,363 60,623,721 68,668,371 Equity Share capital3 18,027 15,791 13,698 Reserves 224,417,177 215,291,050 237,050,429 Total equity attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 224,435,204 215,306,841 237,064,127 Non-controlling interests 4,349,000 4,908,963 6,398,733 Total equity 228,784,204 220,215,804 243,462,860 Total equity and liabilities 276,414,567 280,839,525 312,131,231





PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 $ $ (Restated) Continuing operations Revenue 16,465,841 12,586,661 Direct costs (10,230,937 ) (7,892,047 ) Gross profit 6,234,904 4,694,614 Other income and other net gain/(losses) 3,725,604 (744,886 ) Selling and distribution expenses4 (6,334,964 ) (3,774,284 ) Research and development expenses4 (10,158,212 ) (4,738,151 ) Restructuring costs5 - (1,429,429 ) Administrative and other operating expenses4 (33,910,726 ) (51,848,708 ) Loss from operations (40,443,394 ) (57,840,844 ) Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (3,944,407 ) (1,674,184 ) Share-based payments on listing6 - (89,546,601 ) Fair value loss on preference shares liabilities - (60,091,353 ) Fair value gain/(loss) on warrant liabilities 2,679,485 (3,301,827 ) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees (170,717 ) - Other finance costs (151,272 ) (3,993,550 ) Loss before taxation (42,030,305 ) (216,448,359 ) Income tax credit 280,037 3,355,516 Loss from continuing operations (41,750,268 ) (213,092,843 ) Discontinued operation (Loss)/profit from discontinued operation, net of tax7 (5,511,375 ) 21,031,513 Loss for the period (47,261,643 ) (192,061,330 ) Other comprehensive income for the period Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations 677,474 (7,602,604 ) Total comprehensive income for the period (46,584,169 ) (199,663,934 ) Loss attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics (45,776,458 ) (192,061,275 ) Non-controlling interests (1,485,185 ) (55 ) (47,261,643 ) (192,061,330 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics (44,534,436 ) (199,663,879 ) Non-controlling interests (2,049,733 ) (55 ) (46,584,169 ) (199,663,934 ) Loss per share: Basic (0.28 ) (2.73 ) Diluted (0.28 ) (2.73 ) Loss per share - Continuing operations: Basic (0.24 ) (3.03 ) Diluted (0.24 ) (3.03 ) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 164,465,165 70,371,679 Diluted 164,465,165 70,371,679





PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) For the three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 $ $ $ (Restated) Continuing operations Revenue 4,865,522 5,695,579 4,295,343 Direct costs (3,241,996 ) (3,559,119 ) (2,367,460 ) Gross profit 1,623,526 2,136,460 1,927,883 Other income and other net gain/(losses) 1,096,199 1,406,281 (159,424 ) Selling and distribution expenses4 (1,662,011 ) (2,171,640 ) (1,319,305 ) Research and development expenses4 (3,980,620 ) (2,703,038 ) (796,688 ) Restructuring costs5 - - (1,429,429 ) Administrative and other operating expenses4 (10,752,382 ) (10,834,043 ) (15,240,243 ) Loss from operations (13,675,288 ) (12,165,980 ) (17,017,206 ) Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - (3,944,407 ) (14,841 ) Fair value gain/(loss) on warrant liabilities 926,739 492,470 (1,762,250 ) Share of gain/(loss) of equity-accounted investees 54,567 (112,533 ) - Other finance costs (42,914 ) (51,464 ) (110,548 ) Loss before taxation (12,736,896 ) (15,781,914 ) (18,904,845 ) Income tax credit 11,210 245,877 1,384,285 Loss from continuing operations (12,725,686 ) (15,536,037 ) (17,520,560 ) Discontinued operation (Loss)/profit from discontinued operation, net of tax7 (1,354,767 ) (6,671,413 ) 2,622,321 Loss for the period (14,080,453 ) (22,207,450 ) (14,898,239 ) Other comprehensive income for the period Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange difference on translation of foreign

operations (480,209 ) 1,794,185 (2,826,668 ) Total comprehensive income for the period (14,560,662 ) (20,413,265 ) (17,724,907 ) Loss attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics (13,570,455 ) (21,807,573 ) (14,898,231 ) Non-controlling interests (509,998 ) (399,877 ) (8 ) (14,080,453 ) (22,207,450 ) (14,898,239 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity shareholders of Prenetics (14,000,699 ) (20,037,819 ) (17,724,899 ) Non-controlling interests (559,963 ) (375,446 ) (8 ) (14,560,662 ) (20,413,265 ) (17,724,907 ) Loss per share: Basic (0.08 ) (0.14 ) (0.21 ) Diluted (0.08 ) (0.14 ) (0.21 ) Loss per share - Continuing operations: Basic (0.07 ) (0.10 ) (0.25 ) Diluted (0.07 ) (0.10 ) (0.25 ) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 176,151,516 158,963,468 70,371,679 Diluted 176,151,516 158,963,468 70,371,679





PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) Reconciliation of loss from operations from continuing operations under IFRS and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-IFRS) For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 $ $ (Restated) Loss from operations from continuing operations under IFRS (40,443,394 ) (57,840,844 ) Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses 10,632,797 22,597,827 Depreciation and amortization 5,820,321 1,488,992 Other strategic financing, transactional expense and non-recurring expenses 6,064,443 11,447,263 Finance income, exchange gain or loss, net (3,573,445 ) 967,707 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-IFRS) (21,499,278 ) (21,339,055 ) Reconciliation of gross profit from continuing operations under IFRS and adjusted gross profit from continuing operations (Non-IFRS) For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 $ $ (Restated) Gross profit from continuing operations under IFRS 6,234,904 4,694,614 Depreciation and amortization 1,125,897 85,309 Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations (Non-IFRS) 7,360,801 4,779,923 Reconciliation of loss attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS and adjusted (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics (Non-IFRS) For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 $ $ Loss attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS (45,776,458 ) (192,061,275 ) Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses 10,632,797 28,338,511 Other strategic financing, transactional expense and non-recurring expenses 11,978,883 10,941,228 Share-based payment on listing - 89,546,601 Fair value loss on preference shares liabilities - 60,091,353 Fair value (gain)/loss on warrant liabilities (2,679,485 ) 3,301,827 Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 3,944,407 1,674,184 Restructuring costs - 27,669,598 Adjusted (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics (Non-IFRS) (21,899,856 ) 29,502,027





PRENETICS GLOBAL LIMITED Unaudited Financial Information and Non-IFRS Financial Measures (Expressed in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated) Reconciliation of loss from operations from continuing operations under IFRS and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-IFRS) For the three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 $ $ $ (Restated) Loss from operations from continuing operations under IFRS (13,675,288 ) (12,165,980 ) (17,017,207 ) Employee equity-settled share-based payment

expenses 4,394,952 3,296,861 4,637,222 Depreciation and amortization 1,885,127 1,863,626 564,942 Other strategic financing, transactional expense and non-recurring expenses 2,062,142 3,077,902 2,244,351 Finance income, exchange gain or loss, net (1,103,499 ) (1,323,782 ) 264,339 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (Non-IFRS) (6,436,566 ) (5,251,373 ) (9,306,353 ) Reconciliation of gross profit from continuing operations under IFRS and adjusted gross profit from continuing operations (Non-IFRS) For the three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 $ $ $ (Restated) Gross profit from continuing operations under IFRS 1,623,526 2,136,460 1,927,883 Depreciation and amortization 405,923 335,648 33,523 Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations (Non-IFRS) 2,029,449 2,472,108 1,961,406 Reconciliation of loss attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS and adjusted (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics (Non-IFRS) For the three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 $ $ $ Loss attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics under IFRS (13,570,455 ) (21,807,573 ) (14,898,231 ) Employee equity-settled share-based payment expenses 4,394,952 3,113,656 5,994,430 Other strategic financing, transactional expense and

non-recurring expenses 2,061,178 7,678,799 391,354 Fair value (gain)/loss on warrant liabilities (926,739 ) (492,470 ) 1,762,250 Fair value loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - 3,944,407 14,841 Restructuring costs - - 27,669,598 Adjusted (loss)/profit attributable to equity shareholders of Prenetics (Non-IFRS) (8,041,064 ) (7,563,181 ) 20,934,242

__________________________

2 In connection with the acquisition of ACT Genomics, the remaining shareholders of ACT Genomics - representing 25.61% of the fully diluted shareholding of ACT Genomics that Prenetics does not own - were granted put options which allow these remaining shareholders to put their remaining shares to Prenetics under certain conditions. The liabilities arising from such put option are recorded as liabilities for puttable financial instrument, and are valued at the present value of the exercise price of the put option.



3 Represents number of authorized and issued shares as follows:

September 30, June 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2022 Number of authorized shares of $0.0001 each 500,000,000 500,000,000 500,000,000 Number of issued shares 180,271,908 157,905,434 136,983,110



4 Includes equity-settled share-based payment expenses (excluding share-based payment on listing) from continuing operations as follows:

For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 $ $ (Restated) Selling and distribution expenses 100,561 79,653 Research and development expenses 2,891,754 1,658,775 Administrative and other operating expenses 7,576,865 20,657,876 Total equity-settled share-based payment expenses (excluding share-based

payment on listing) 10,569,180 22,396,304





For the three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 $ $ $ (Restated) Selling and distribution expenses (3,307 ) 58,613 48,229 Research and development expenses 1,530,858 874,389 412,928 Administrative and other operating expenses 2,845,319 2,340,502 4,168,498 Total equity-settled share-based payment expenses

(excluding share-based payment on listing) 4,372,870 3,273,504 4,629,655



5 Includes restructuring costs from continuing operations as follows:

For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 $ $ (Restated) Impairment of intangible assets - 725,895 Impairment of goodwill - 703,534 Total restructuring costs from continuing operations - 1,429,429





For the three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 $ $ $ (Restated) Impairment of intangible assets - - 725,895 Impairment of goodwill - - 703,534 Total restructuring costs from continuing operations - - 1,429,429



6 The acquisition of the net assets of Artisan Acquisition Corp. (“Artisan”) on May 18, 2022 does not meet the definition of a business under IFRS and has therefore been accounted for as a share-based payment. The excess of fair value of Prenetics shares issued over the fair value of Artisan’s identifiable net assets acquired represents compensation for the service of a stock exchange listing for its shares and is expensed as incurred.

7 We ceased our COVID-19 testing business entirely in 2023 Q2. As a result, COVID-19 testing business is reported as a discontinued operation under IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations. In accordance with IFRS 5, the results of the discontinued operation have been presented separately from the continuing operations in the consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. The comparative information in the consolidated statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income has also been re-presented to show the results of discontinued operation separately.