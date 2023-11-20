Submit Release
News Search

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,874 in the last 365 days.

JOYY to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 29, 2023

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company,” formerly known as YY Inc.), a global technology company, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the U.S. market closes on November 29, 2023.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 (10:00 AM Singapore/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, November 30, 2023). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: JOYY Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: #10035209
   

All participants may use the link provided below to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique PIN by email.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10035209-d2mxkh.html

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.joyy.com.

The replay will be accessible through December 7, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: 1-855-883-1031
Singapore:
 800-101-3223
Hong Kong: 800-930-639
Conference ID: #10035209
   

About JOYY Inc.
JOYY is a leading global technology company with a mission to enrich lives through technology. JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social networking, an instant messaging product, and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY’s ADSs have been listed on the NASDAQ since November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact
JOYY Inc.
Jane Xie/Maggie Yan
Email: joyy-ir@joyy.com

ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Email: joyy@icrinc.com 


You just read:

JOYY to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 29, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more