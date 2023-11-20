Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Size to Surpass USD 10.48 Billion by 2029, at a 6.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market

Market Players Continental AG, Autoneum, Hennecke GmbH, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Roechling Group, Woco Industrietechnik, 3M, and Greiner Foam International

Automotive engine encapsulation market is growing, fueled by the demand for enhanced fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and reflecting a focus on sustainable and efficient automotive solutions.” — Exactitude Consultancy

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, "Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market by Product Type (Body Mounted, Engine Mounted), Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle), Material (Polypropylene, Carbon Fiber, Glass Wool), and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029", The market for hyper cars to anticipate a rise from USD 6.1 billion in 2021 to USD 10.48 billion by 2029, at 6.2% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

The automotive engine encapsulation market exists to satisfy the increasing need for engine solutions that are lightweight, efficient, and compliant with strict pollution standards while also increasing the overall efficiency of vehicles. Engine encapsulation enhances aerodynamics, shields the engine from the environment, and lessens engine noise and vibration. These elements support improved car performance, less fuel use, and decreased emissions. The growing emphasis on fuel efficiency and environmental sustainability is one of the main reasons propelling the automotive engine encapsulation industry. Globally, governments are enforcing stringent pollution norms and laws, which has forced automakers to use engine encapsulation strategies in order to comply. The market for automotive engine encapsulation has a lot of potential. Developments in material technology, like insulating materials and lightweight composites, have prospects for creating encapsulation systems that are more economical and effective.

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market News

• In October 2021, Continental announced supply contracts for engine mounts for several vehicle manufacturers in Europe, the US, and China and showcased its capability to supply tailor-made solutions via collaborations with OEMs.

• In February 2021, BASF announced that it is expanding its product portfolio of polyamides for the high-temperature range by developing new heat-stabilized Ultramid® B3PG6 BK23238 for the high-temperature range. The polyamide, reinforced with 30% glass fibers, is known to exhibit an excellent thermal aging performance and vibration in internal combustion engines, hybrids, or electric vehicles (EV).

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Automotive Engine Encapsulation industry are

• Continental AG

• Autoneum

• Hennecke GmbH

• Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

• Roechling Group

• Woco Industrietechnik GmbH

• 3M

• Greiner Foam International

• SA Automotive

• ElringKlinger AG

• BASF

• Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH

• Evonik among others.

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

• The Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2028) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

• The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

• Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2029.

• The Automotive Engine Encapsulation Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

• The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Automotive Engine Encapsulation market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

• Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Analysis

The COVID-19 epidemic caused lockdowns and shutdowns that temporarily stopped the market for cars in the first half of 2020, negatively affecting the already faltering automotive industry. However, when economies gradually improve, it is anticipated that the market would revert to normal.

Strict government pollution control laws will be the main driver of the automotive engine encapsulation market throughout the forecast period. As governments throughout the world impose tighter pollution regulations and intend to impose even more stringent emissions limits in the years to come, the significance of car engine encapsulation will increase.

The demand for car engine encapsulation is expected to increase over the course of the projection period due to a number of advantages, including reduced CO2 emissions and reduced airborne noise. Formerly restricted to high-end cars, engine encapsulation is now more frequently seen in entry-level models in order to meet strict noise pollution regulations. The majority of automakers use engine encapsulation in their cars because it increases fuel efficiency by enabling the engine, oils, and lubricants to reach a higher starting temperature. The automobile engine encapsulation market is anticipated to be limited since electric cars do not have conventional engines.

Regional Analysis

The Automotive Engine Encapsulation market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

• North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

• Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

• Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

• South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Key Market Segments: Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market by Product Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

• Body Mounted

• Engine Mounted

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market by Vehicle, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market by Material, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

• Polypropylene

• Polyurethane

• Carbon Fiber

• Glass Wool

