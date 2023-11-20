Vietjet offers millions of zero đồng tickets

VIETNAM, November 20 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet offers passengers a week-long feast of zero đồng tickets from November 22 to November 28 to join in the festive atmosphere of the biggest global shopping event of the year - Black Friday.

The promotional tickets (excluding taxes and fees) will be applied for all domestic and international flights to Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, mainland China, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, and Southeast Asia.

The airfares will be available at www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app for the flying period from January 1 to October 31, 2024, according to Vietjet.

International round-trip passengers will receive an additional e-voucher worth VNĐ200,000 when they successfully register an account and apply their Booking PNR on the website https://evoucher.vietjetair.com/.

Additionally, they can also enjoy up to 30 per cent discount on duty-free shopping at https://dutyfree.vietjetair.com.

The airline added that passengers will also receive complimentary Sky Care insurance and have opportunities to accumulate points for attractive rewards through the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme. — VNS