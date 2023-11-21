Winefi Successfully Secures £400k in Funding Round with Strong Investor Demand
Round led by SFC Capital, with participation from Founders Capital and distinguished industry angels.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winefi, a UK-based start-up, has successfully raised £400,000 to build a next-generation wine investment marketplace.
Despite having an impressive investment profile, the experience of investing in fine wine has remained years behind that of other asset classes. WineFi plans to make wine investing accessible and seamless, by offering access to expertly curated collections of fine wine and an array of educational resources, via a seamless fintech platform.
The oversubscribed funding round was led by London-based SFC Capital, with support from Founders Capital and an array of angels associated with companies like BlackRock, JP Morgan, Fidelity, Investec, T Rowe Price, and McKinsey.
“The ‘mainstreaming’ of alternative assets is already a defining feature of the 2020s” said Callum Woodcock, CEO and Founder. “Our platform will make investing in wine as easy as placing a trade on Robin Hood or eToro”.
"We are delighted to have won the support of SFC Capital, Founders Capital and so many accomplished angels. Their investment represents a testament to our vision and our ability to achieve it”.
“We are delighted to be working with WineFi as they transform the way the world invests in wine” said Stephen Page, CEO of SFC Capital, known for its strategic early-stage investments in companies like Cognism and OnFido. “We look forward to the day that fine wine becomes a mainstream asset class”.
“Through their new investment platform, Winefi is bringing fine wine mainstream” said Alun Griffiths MW, a member of Winefi’s high profile investment committee. “Their approach benefits not only investors, but producers and merchants too, by introducing a previously unserved buyer to the market".
Winefi plans to allocate the funds towards enhancing its platform features, expanding market reach, and scaling the business.
About Winefi:
Winefi is a fintech platform that democratises fine wine investment, making it accessible to a broader audience. Through a unique blend of technology, expertise, and curation, Winefi offers investors the opportunity to explore investment-grade wine collections and create portfolios that suit their preferences. Winefi.co.uk is backed by SFC Capital and supported by industry experts and notable angels
