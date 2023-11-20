World Premiere：DOOGEE Launches Smini & N50 Pro

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DOOGEE, the global trailblazer in rugged and smartphone innovation, has recently released several technological marvels - DOOGEE Smini and N50 Pro. These two exceptional devices were very popular and got good reviews as soon as they hit the market, which have been meticulously crafted to redefine the art of outdoor photography while delivering unparalleled performance.

DOOGEE Smini: Your Ultimate Adventure Companion, Compact yet Mighty

Meet DOOGEE Smini, a pocket-sized powerhouse that blends innovation with rugged design. Available in a range of stunning colors including Secret Realm Black, Silver Purple, and Frost Silver, this device allows users to express their individual style. Measuring just 133.0*60.0*13.5 mm and weighing a mere 155g, its compact size makes it the perfect on-the-go companion. The custom button grants quick access to frequently used apps, enhancing user convenience.





The Smini boasts a groundbreaking rear display that offers instant access to vital information such as temperature, humidity, time, date, battery level, and charging status. Its 4.5” qHD+ IPS display is fortified with IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H ratings, rendering it impervious to water, dust, and accidental drops.

The Smini houses a robust Helio G99 octa core processor, clocked at 2.2GHz, built on a 6nm process. With a staggering 15GB of RAM (8GB + up to 7GB Extended RAM) and 256GB of ROM, expandable up to 2TB, it offers ample storage for photos and videos. Equipped with an AI double camera (50MP+2MP), it captures breathtaking photos and videos. The 50MP AI main camera excels at landscape and portrait shots, while the 2MP macro camera delivers stunning close-ups. For selfies and video calls, the 8MP front camera shines.

Running on Android 13, the Smini features a sizable 3000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Additional features like side fingerprint recognition and face unlock provide swift and secure access. Its precise navigation system (GPS | Glonass | Galileo | Beidou | AGPS) ensures users never lose their way, while the digital toolkit and smart controls are tailor-made for outdoor adventures. With dual SIM card support, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC for Google Pay, staying connected has never been easier.

DOOGEE Smini is the quintessential rugged phone for outdoor photography aficionados. Its innovative features, rugged construction, and robust performance make it the ideal companion for every adventure.

DOOGEE N50 Pro: Elevating Your Photography Game

DOOGEE N50 Pro redefines smartphone photography with its innovative features and refined design. Boasting a Samsung® AI double camera, photography enthusiasts will find this smartphone to be a dream come true. The 50MP AI main camera captures intricate details with stunning clarity, while the 2MP macro camera unveils the world's finest nuances. The 8MP Samsung® front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls, making it a must-have for individuals who want to capture and share their lives with the world.

The N50 Pro is powered by a formidable octa-core processor, equipped with 20GB RAM (8GB + up to 12GB extended RAM) and 256GB of ROM, expandable up to 1TB. This guarantees exceptional performance even when handling the most demanding tasks. Running on Android 13, users benefit from the latest features and security updates.

With a 6.52" HD+ waterdrop screen, the N50 Pro delivers an immersive viewing experience, all housed within a refined and elegant design. Weighing a mere 187g, it is ultra-lightweight and available in Granite Black, Lavender Purple, and Mint Green. Superior audio performance ensures crystal-clear sound for enjoying music and videos. The N50 Pro features a 4200mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, ensuring all-day connectivity.

For user convenience and security, it includes side fingerprint recognition and face unlock. Supporting dual SIM cards and dual-band Wi-Fi, users remain connected wherever they roam. The precise navigation system, featuring GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, and AGPS, offers reliable and accurate navigation.

DOOGEE N50 Pro is the ultimate outdoor photography smartphone, designed for users who demand top-tier performance, exquisite design, and advanced features. With its potent camera capabilities, robust processor, and refined aesthetics, the N50 Pro is the go-to smartphone for outdoor photography enthusiasts.

Both DOOGEE Smini and N50 Pro are available for purchase on AliExpress, DoogeeMall, and Amazon.

