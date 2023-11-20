Aircraft Seating Market Size to Surpass USD 7.36 Billion by 2029, at a 6.35% CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Aircraft Seating Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Aircraft Seating Market by Aircraft Type (Civil aircraft, Helicopters, UAM), by Components and Materials, by Seating type, by End user (OEM, MRO) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029”, The market for hyper cars to anticipate a rise from USD 4.24 billion in 2021 to USD 7.36 billion by 2029, at 6.35% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2023 to 2029).

The global market for airplane seats is expected to be driven over the projected period by regulatory bodies' persistent engagement, such as the Civil Aviation Authority, in demanding requirements for aircraft seating and maintenance. Furthermore, the absence of adequate infrastructure and other levies levied by aviation authorities in Africa and India, among other regions, have contributed to the rise in airfare costs. The study on the global aircraft seating market offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry. Important market segments, trends, drivers, constraints, the competitive environment, and other significant aspects are all carefully examined in this study.

Key Industry Developments:

• November 2021- Expliseat was selected for the Airbus Innovation Award's top three finalists. Expliseat revolutionary seating technology was recognized by Airbus during the 2021 Global Supplier Conference, helping for a more efficient and sustainable flight.

• October 2020- Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp., announced that the company has been awarded a sole-source USD 700 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the delta qualification, production, and fielding of a next-generation ejection seat for various Air Force aircraft.

• April 2021- HAECO Cabin Solutions achieved FAA Technical Standard Order (TSO) certification for Vector Light, a state-of-the-art, 7.9 kg single-aisle seat. The Vector Light catalog features various products with selectable options for enhanced passenger convenience. Moreover, it offers airlines with two dedicated versions, a recliner seat or a fixed-recline seat.

Aircraft Seating Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Aircraft Seating industry are

• Acro Aircraft Seating Lt

• Airbus S.A.S.

• Aviointeriors S.p.A.

• Geven S.p.a.

• Jamco Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH & CO. KG

• Safran

• Swire Pacific Limited

Some points on how the report benefits stakeholders:

• The Aircraft Seating Market reports include historical (2018–2020) and forecast (2022–2029) data points, revenues, and CAGR in table, figure, and chart formats, with detailed and qualitative, supporting written information for each.

• The report contains insights regarding growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, company profiles, strategic developments, expansion details, product launches, and various other aspects related to the market.

• Revenue break-up is provided for each segment in these formats for global, regional, and for each country in the respective region for each year between 2018 and 2029.

• The Aircraft Seating Industry report contains data and information on customers, competitors, vendors/distributors, and other players and in the global marketplace.

• The report contains company profiles of the top companies operating in the Aircraft Seating market along with their respective revenue and operating segments, geographical reach, market footprint, headquarters, growth rates, recent developments, product /services, expansion strategies, investments in expansion, and more.

• Aircraft Seating Market research analysis is vital for all crucial business strategies and can aid in numerous ways and to provide a clearer understanding about strategies being deployed by competitors, product launches, competitive analysis, technological advancements and various other factors that enhance sales of a firm or perhaps provide insights to focus on merger and acquisition as a strategy or enter into strategic agreements or joint ventures etc.

Regional Analysis

The Aircraft Seating market by region includes Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

• North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

• Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

• Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

• South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA

Aircraft Seating Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing demand for seats installed with IFEC Systems

Over the last ten years, the need for In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) systems has grown, turning them into a secondary revenue stream for the majority of airlines. Most business and first-class seats as well as some premium economy seats on select carriers have IFEC systems installed. Airlines can improve the level of onboard services or maintain service quality with the support of ancillary revenues. Many airlines are changing the cabin and adding seats with the newest IFEC systems in an effort to boost ancillary revenue. Additionally, due to compatibility and setup concerns, it is typically not viable to upgrade outdated seats with the newest IFEC systems. Airlines so swap out their outdated seating for new ones that are outfitted with cutting-edge IFEC devices. This pattern has helped the market for airline seats.

Restraint: Stringent regulatory norms and product certification procedure

In the market for airplane seating, in-flight entertainment and connection are governed by laws in a number of nations, which makes it challenging for airlines to get permission for the installation of IFEC systems on board. Because IFEC systems are expensive and require a lengthy approval process, the certification process is fairly onerous. For example, in order to guarantee a safe landing, an IFEC system must be connected to an electrical bus. The Federal Aviation Administration must approve this technique (FAA). Therefore, it is anticipated that these certification processes and regulatory frameworks will eventually limit the market's ability to grow for airplane seats.

Key Market Segments: Aircraft Seating Market

Aircraft Seating Market by Aircraft Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Civil Aircraft

• Helicopters

• UAM

Aircraft Seating Market by Components and Material, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Cushion And Filling Material

• Structure Material

• Upholsteries And Seat Cover

• Seat Actuators

• Others

Aircraft Seating Market by Seating Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• Economy Class

• Premium Economy Class

• First Class

• Business Class

Aircraft Seating Market by End User, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

• OEM

• MRO

