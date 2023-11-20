Nanocellulose Market to hit 0.49 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +21.9% | Exclusive Report by Exactitude Consultancy

nanocellulose

Nanocellulose Market Analysis Report by Product Type , by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029

The Global Nanocellulose Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Nanocellulose Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Nanocellulose Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Nanocellulose Market in the coming years.

The global nanocellulose market was valued at USD 0.40 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 0.49 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2023 to 2029.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are GE Fiberlean Technologies, Borregaard, Nippon Paper Group, Celluforce, Kruger Inc., Stora Enso, RISE Innventia, American Process Inc., FPInnovations, Sappi Ltd, Innventia AB and other Prominent players.

Recent News:

In September 2020, Celluforce announced the signing of a multi-million contract with a multinational company operating in cosmetics sector for development and supply of nanocellulose for application in their offerings.

In August 2020, Stora Enso announced the construction of a new pilot plant for production of cellulose foam. The new plant is located at the company’s Fors mill in Sweden and shall be able to produce a lightweight biofiber-based foam material for packaging and cushioning applications and replace fossil-based materials used in the packaging industry.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Nanocellulose market. The major and emerging players of the Nanocellulose Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Nanocellulose market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Nanocellulose market

Nanocellulose Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Billion Tons)

Nanocrystalline Cellulose

Cellulose Nanofibers

Bacterial Cellulose

Crystalline Nanocellulose

MFC & NFC

Nanocellulose Market by Raw Material, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Billion Tons)

Wood

Non Wood

Nanocellulose Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Billion) (Billion Tons)

Paper & Pulp

Composites

Paints & Coatings

Biomedical & Pharmaceuticals

Electronics & Sensors

If opting for the Global version of Nanocellulose Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

North America is also the largest regional market for cellulose. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the rise of North America’s commercial building sector and refurbishing activities. The market for nanocellulose in North America is projected to expand at a CAGR of roughly 21.9% from 2018 to 2032. Nanocellulose is becoming more and more significant in the building and construction sector. Thanks to the material, many products can gain from enhanced strength and environmental advantages. Government-led upgrades to the public infrastructure should encourage regional industry growth. The variety of uses for nanocellulose in North America will also increase as a result of ongoing advancements in a few industries, including paints and coatings, oil and gas, and food and beverage. Also, to produce high-strength cement and construction composites, there is a growing need for Nano fibrillated cellulose nanomaterials in North America. The use of MFC and CNF to produce functional food products has greatly increased in popularity in the region as a result of the people in the area being very worried about their health.

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Nanocellulose study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

