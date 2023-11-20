TAIWAN, November 20 - President Tsai meets Taiwan's delegation to 2023 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting

On the morning of November 20, President Tsai Ing-wen met with Taiwan's delegation to the 2023 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM). In remarks, President Tsai thanked our Leader's Representative Dr. Morris Chang (張忠謀) for conveying to APEC member economies the four key messages she had outlined prior to the meeting, namely, that Taiwan will endeavor to facilitate prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region, that it will work with other countries on promoting green transition and on building more resilient supply chains, and that it will contribute more to reducing the digital divide in the Asia-Pacific region. She also emphasized that as we face the challenges of the next stage, our government will continue to do its utmost to adjust the structure and composition of industry in Taiwan while also leveraging Taiwan's strengths to spur further development in the region.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

The 2023 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting has come to a successful conclusion, thanks to the hard work of everyone involved. Thank you all for a job well done. I would like to thank Dr. Chang for once again acting as our leader's representative and attending this important forum in the Asia-Pacific region for trade and economic cooperation. Through his visit, he has brought Taiwan into increased engagement with other countries and allowed it to continue to play a key role on the international stage.

I must also thank Dr. Chang for conveying to APEC member economies the four key messages I had outlined prior to the meeting, namely, that Taiwan will endeavor to facilitate prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region, that it will work with other countries on promoting green transition and on building more resilient supply chains, and that it will contribute more to reducing the digital divide in the Asia-Pacific region. And regarding the three priorities of this year's APEC, interconnected, innovative, and inclusive, Taiwan will continue to share its experiences, contributing more to the development of the region and the world.

During this year's APEC, we saw Dr. Chang and other members of our delegation engaged in talks with leaders and official representatives in multilateral and bilateral meetings. Of particular note is that Dr. Chang met for talks with Vice President Kamala D. Harris of the United States, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore. I am confident that these discussions will be beneficial to future bilateral cooperation and exchange.

Also I would like to thank Taiwan Mobile President Jamie Lin (林之晨) and Quanta Computer Chief Technology Officer Ted Chang (張嘉淵) for their work in showcasing how the public and private sectors in Taiwan engage in cooperation, and for taking this event as an opportunity to expand cooperation with partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

As we face the challenges of the next stage, our government will continue to do its utmost to adjust the structure and composition of industry in Taiwan while also leveraging Taiwan's strengths to further spur development in the region. Once again, I offer my gratitude to Dr. Chang for representing us at APEC and to all the delegation members. Thank you all for your hard work.

Dr. Chang then delivered remarks, first thanking the president for giving him the opportunity to represent her at the meeting. He said that he was able to discuss several technology-related issues at AELM, giving him a sense of accomplishment in his life's work. He also shared the kind words expressed by several of the leaders and officials he interacted with at the event.

The delegation also included Minister without Portfolio John C. C. Deng (鄧振中), Minister without Portfolio and National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), and National Security Council Deputy Secretary-General Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉).