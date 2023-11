This is a press release from the Garberville Veterans Association:

Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the Garberville Vets, will be happening at the Mateel Community Center, Thanksgiving day from noon until 5 p.m. Traditional feast with Gluten Free and Vegan options.

Free to all, with To-go boxes for a midnight snack!

Volunteers needed Tuesday and Wednesday for slicing and dicing, and volunteers needed for kitchen, serving, and clean up on Thursday. Donations are always encouraged and appreciated!

Vocality: Veterans Turkey Fund

Garberville Vets POB 133, Garberville 95542