Flash News: OKX Mobile App Now Supports Yield Hunter, a Simplified Options Trading Product

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Nov. 20, 2023



OKX Mobile App Now Supports Yield Hunter, a Simplified Options Trading Product

OKX today announced that its mobile app now supports Yield Hunter, a simplified options trading product that gives users the opportunity to enhance their returns in different market conditions.

Yield Hunter offers a new and innovative approach to options trading, allowing users to sell option contracts and earn premiums based on the relationship between the price at the expiry date and target price.

With two options available - 'Earn unless price rises' and 'Earn unless price drops' - users can express their market view with the potential to earn higher returns. For further details on Yield Hunter, click here.



