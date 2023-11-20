OKX Launches 'Web3 DeFi Bonus Season' Campaign, Giving Users the Opportunity to Earn an Additional APR of Up to 14%

SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced the launch of its 'Web3 DeFi Bonus Season' campaign, offering users who stake ETH via its OKX DeFi aggregator the opportunity to receive an additional Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 14%* on their staked funds.

The campaign, which runs until February 12, 2024 at 10:00 (UTC), rewards OKX DeFi users who stake their assets into the liquidity pools of the following liquidity protocols - Lido, Pendle, Equilibria, Penpie, Stader and Swell - with an enhanced APR ranging from 2.4% to 14%, in addition to any base APR.

The additional APR received by users who participate in this campaign will depend on the specific protocol and liquidity pool chosen by the user. Users also have the opportunity to increase their APR by staking the rewards they may receive from one protocol's liquidity pool into another protocol's liquidity pool.

For example, OKX DeFi users who stake ETH through the Lido protocol can receive an enhanced APR of up to 3% in the form of stETH, in addition to any base APR. These users can then stake their stETH into one of Pendle's stETH liquidity pools, such as stETH 2024/12/26, to receive Pendle's LP tokens. By subsequently staking tokens into the liquidity pools of Equilibria or Penpie, users have the opportunity to avail of more ways to boost their APR and token rewards.**

This campaign also marks OKX's extended partnership with Lido; OKX initially partnered with Lido on August 22 to launch an ETH staking campaign that gave users the opportunity to earn an enhanced APR of up to 3%. OKX and Lido have once again partnered for the 'Web3 DeFi Bonus Season' campaign, showcasing their shared dedication to providing Web3 users with a seamless and secure ETH staking experience.

*Note: The total rewards for this campaign are capped at US$300,000. For the campaign's full terms and conditions, click here.

** Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

