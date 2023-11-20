US NAVY SHIP MERCY ARRIVES IN HONIARA

US Navy Hospital Ship USNS Mercy arrived in Honiara on Saturday, to support local health counterparts provide crucial public health services during the current Pacific Games hosted by the Solomon Islands.

The Pacific Partnership 24-1 is USNS Mercy hospital’s second visit to Solomon Islands, the first being in August last year, and it is one of the largest vessels that has ever visited the country to provide medical services among other goodwill activities.

Welcoming the visit, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health and Medical Services Dr Pauline McNeil thanked the government of the United States for the vessel’s timely visit.

‘The visit coincides with the much-anticipated Pacific Games we are hosting; thus, we are very grateful and appreciative of the important services that will be provided for athletes at the games and people in Honiara.’

‘Additionally, the US Navy Ship Mercy have deployed teams to Kilu’ufi hospital in Malaita province and Gizo hospital in Western province to support local medical teams deliver much needed medical services to referral cases.

‘I would like to convey the Solomon Islands government’s most sincere appreciation for the floating hospital’s timely visit, and we look forward to working closely with you in future visits to provide much needed medical services to the people of Solomon Islands’, said Permanent Secretary McNeil.

Meanwhile, medical personnel from the USNS Mercy have commenced the first rounds of optometry, NCD and Dental screening at the St. Barnabas Cathedral yesterday (19 November). The public are advised that further screening will occur at the specific dates stated below.

Screening of patient referral cases at National Referral Hospital, Gizo Hospital and Kiluúfi Hospital are being done today (20 November) and will continue over the coming days. Cases screened and required further treatment will then be treated onboard the USNS Mercy.

Now in its 19th iteration, the US Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific by the United States.

Pacific Partnership collaborates with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships.

A schedule of the proposed outreach is as follows;

Gizo Hospital

Nov. 21-22, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm

Nov. 23, 8:00 – 11:00 a.m.

* Optometry screenings, dental screenings and extractions.

Kilu’ufi Hospital

Nov. 28-30, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

* Optometry screenings, dental screenings and extractions.

St. Barnabas Church

Nov. 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Nov. 26, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

*Optometry screenings, NCD screenings, and dental screenings will be offered to include oral health education.

Holy Cross Church

Nov. 25, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec. 2, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

*Optometry screenings, NCD screenings, and dental screenings will be offered to include oral health education.

MHMS Press