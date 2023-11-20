Prime Minister Sogavare declares the 2023 Pacific Games, open.

“And now, without further delay, and on behalf of all Solomon Islanders, and in the presence of all here, and those watching and listening throughout the world, I am honoured to declare the 2023 Pacific Games, open!”

Silence was broken across the capacity filled world class National Stadium as Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare pronounced the declaration commemorating the commencement of the 17th edition of the Pacific Games in Honiara last night.

“Tonight, we take the first step in telling our Games story to the world,” continued the honourable Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Sogavare on behalf of a grateful nation was thankful for significant contributions that made the Games possible. A catalyst for building economic, social, spiritual and cultural bridges.

He stated, the Pacific Games carry the true spirit of the Pacific.

“It has strengthened the friendship and bonds between the people and governments of the Pacific region. These exceptional facilities and infrastructure will benefit the Games and leave incredible legacies that will serve future generations of Solomon Islanders.”

Prime Minister Sogavare also publicly acknowledged all Games sponsors, the Games organizing committee, and the National Hosting Authority for a well-rehearsed official opening and the next two weeks of sport events that reflect the solidarity of our people, our country, and the region.

The ‘2023 Pacific Games Baton Relay’ which made its 100-day journey across the country’s span attest to the power of Sport and the Games, to inspire, to elevate, and to ‘give joy’ to our Solomon Islanders as proud hosts of the 17th Pacific Games.

“Preparing for these Games has been the experience of a lifetime. We have lived the theme for the 2023 Pacific Games. We faced multiple challenges, we celebrated our resilience, and through the Games, we united our country.”

The athletes of the Pacific must now take on the mantle to……“challenge yourselves, celebrate our Pacific diversity, and unite our region.”

Among special dignitaries witnessing the historical ceremony was the President of the Pacific Games Council, Mr Vidhya LAKHAN, and his team, Acting Governor General and Speaker of the National Parliament, the Chief Justice, Ministers and Members of Parliament of Solomon Islands, His Excellency, the Honourable David HURLEY, Governor-General of Australia, H.E. Mr Cai Dafeng, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, the Envoy of the President, Honourable James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, His Excellency, the President of Palau Surangel WHIPPS Jr, Ministers of Sports of Pacific Countries and Territories, Vice Minister for Culture, Sports & Tourism of South Korea – H.E. Byong Keuk CHUN Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Mr Saltan Fahad A. Bin KHUZAIM and Ambassador of Indonesia, H.E. Andriana Supandy.

PM Hon. Sogavare (centre), PNG PM Hon. Marape and Palau President Hon. S Whipps Junior at last night’s PG2023 Official Opening.

Packed National Stadium at last night’s PG2023 Official Opening

OPMC Press