Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Utilisation of the block admission in respect of ATM Sales Agreement

ST HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) gives below the information required by Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies in connection with its "At the Market" or "ATM" sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co (“Cantor”) (the “ATM Sales Agreement”), as announced on May 18, 2023.



Name of company: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc



Name of scheme: ATM Sales Agreement



Period of return:



From May 19, 2023 to November 17, 2023 Number and class of securities not issued under the scheme: 2,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:



Nil Balance under scheme of securities not yet issued/allotted at end of period:



2,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares Number and class of securities originally admitted pursuant to the scheme and the date of admission:



2,000,000 depositary interests representing the same number of common shares on May 19, 2023 Contact name and telephone number: As below

Enquiries: