Nokia AVA Energy Efficiency in SaaS model selected by Globe Telecom Philippines to cut network power use

Nokia AVA for Energy Efficiency SaaS uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to reduce energy consumption across the network while maintaining network performance

Deal expands existing strategic partnership between the two companies

20 November 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that its AVA Energy Efficiency software, to be delivered in a SaaS delivery model, has been selected by Globe Telecom to help the Philippine communication service provider drive lower network power consumption and costs.

Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS, using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, will enable Globe to shut idle and unused equipment automatically during low usage periods. The solution delivers these operational and cost benefits while maintaining network quality.

Deploying this solution through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model will allow Globe to consume the solution purely on demand through a subscription, with faster service delivery and time-to-value. This model also eliminates large up front capital expenditure and avoids the need to perform on-site software maintenance and updates.

Globe realized an equivalent annual power savings of around 3-6 percent in a proof of concept using Nokia’s AVA Energy Efficiency software together with the power saving feature of the radio access network.

Nokia has a growing list of more than 50 completed or active energy saving projects with CSPs around the world, as operators increasingly look to cut energy costs and address environmental sustainability issues in their networks.

Susanna Patja, APJ Market Leader, Cloud and Network Services, at Nokia said: “Network energy consumption is an issue that will only continue to grow in importance for CSPs as they step up their efforts to harmonize network efficiency and environmental objectives. Nokia is excited to support Globe Telecom’s efforts to shrink the carbon footprint of the telco industry. Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS represents not only what we’re doing with AI to unlock the strategic potential of networks but also Nokia’s commitment to cut emissions across our value chain.”

Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer of the Globe Group, said: “We’re very pleased to expand our partnership with Nokia through its AVA for Energy SaaS solution. Efficient energy consumption is a strategic imperative for our network decarbonization initiatives and net zero targets. Deploying this solution will help reduce power costs, with no impact to customer experience.”

