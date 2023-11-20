UpRace 2023 Fund surpasses VND7 billion in support of three social organizations

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpRace 2023, the yearly virtual running event initiated and technically sponsored by VNG since 2018, has wrapped up its 24-day run (from 06 - 29 October), with several remarkable milestones: gathering over 620,000 participants who collectively covered 7 million kilometers. This outstanding effort translates to an impressive nearly 7 billion VND raised in support.







UpRace 2023 further solidifies its standing as Vietnam's most impactful community run, setting a new participation record with over 620,000 individuals joining from 63 provinces and cities—an impressive leap nearly doubling last year's turnout. The collective distance covered during the event tallied up to an astounding 6,866,696 kilometers.

This year's sponsors, including Dream Maker Foundation (VNG), CIMB Bank Vietnam, Minh Long I, Nutifood, Hoa Binh Elderly Care Co., Ltd., Home Credit, Biti’s, Eximbank, UrBox, ASH, and other sponsors. Together, they donated nearly 7 billion VND to support three impactful social organizations: the Association in Support of Vietnamese Handicapped and Orphans (ASVHO), GreenViet Biodiversity Conservation Center, and the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund. Notably, VNG took the lead as the main sponsor, offering technical assistance and covering all operational expenses for the event.





Mrs. Truong Cam Thanh - Director of Dream Maker Foundation (VNG) awarded the Fund to representatives of 3 social organizations

During the official donation ceremony on November 01, 2023, ASVHO emerged as the most- supported beneficiary this year, receiving substantial fund totaling nearly VND3.5 billion. Nguyen Trong Dam, Former Deputy Minister of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs, Chairman of ASVHO, expressed his gratitude and emphasized the importance of the donations for the Association: “Our organisation is currently supporting 6.2 million people with disabilities, 400,000 underprivileged orphans, and over 3,000 orphans due to Covid. UpRace's contributions will foster job creation for individuals with disabilities, aid orphaned children, and facilitate intraocular lens replacement surgeries for elderly individuals in underserved regions”.

For the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund, UpRace's contribution will bolster a program aimed at granting 8,000 scholarships to ethnic minority students, spanning 5,000 scholarships nationwide and an additional 3,000 specifically designated for island regions. Furthermore, UpRace's support will aid GreenViet in initiating a significant project: the cultivation of a 50-hectare area with resilient timber trees in Hoa Bac commune, Da Nang city, benefitting the Kơ Tu community.

The success of UpRace 2023 owes much to the unwavering dedication of the running community, the invaluable support of numerous key opinion leaders (KOLs), and notably, the concerted promotional endeavors of partnering social organizations. ASVHO stands out as a prime example, not only rallying schools, businesses, clubs, and citizens but also orchestrating 15 local running events, drawing participants ranging from 250 to 1,200 individuals.

Mr. Nguyen Trong Dam highlighted, "This year, 32 out of 46 provinces and cities actively engaged and contributed to our cause. ASVHO successfully mobilized a larger number of runners compared to the previous year. What particularly moving is the involvement of many individuals with disabilities, who actively participate and contribute their steps, recognizing that this race is conducted for their benefit”.





The touching moment of people with disabilities participating in UpRace 2023

Throughout the 24-day event, UpRace orchestrated two offline UpRace Day gatherings, one in Hanoi (October 22) and another in Ho Chi Minh City (October 29), hosting 800 and 2100 participants, respectively. The Ho Chi Minh City UpRace Day garnered additional support from sponsors including UpFit, Boost Juice, Revive, ACC, EnjoySport, and 7-Eleven.

Unfortunately, the race in Da Nang could not proceed as scheduled due to inclement weather conditions. Despite this setback, three clubs from the Central region—Da Nang Runners, Nghe An Runners, and Binh Tri Thien Runners—managed to secure the Top 3 positions on the Club Leaderboard for UpRace 2023.

UpRace Ambassador - Accomplished Athlete Tran Van Dang shared his impression on this year cycle: “As an athlete, I see running as an inseparable part of life. With UpRace, every step takes on greater significance and carries a ray of hope for difficult circumstances. I also created a team of 97 athletes and encouraged everyone, both inside and outside the team, to exercise and conquer every kilometer to create a “foundation” of happiness for many people and situations.”

Moreover, universities in Northern and Southern Vietnam, including Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Ho Chi Minh City University of Science, Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology, and Ton Duc Thang University, orchestrated running events for students and faculty members. The largest of these gatherings involved up to 3,000 participants, amplifying the collective force contributing significantly to the success of UpRace 2023 and enriching 'The Joyful Road' initiative.

Former Vice President Truong My Hoa, Chairwoman of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund spoke at the UpRace Day event in Ho Chi Minh City: “I would like to express my gratitude to all UpRace athletes who participated in this meaningful event to extend kindness to the students in the mountainous and island areas, to support people with disabilities, and to preserve our ecosystems.”

